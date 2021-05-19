Cock-A-Doodle-Doo! Burger King Announces Its New Ch'King Chicken Sandwich

Restaurant Brands International’s (NYSE: QSR) Burger King is joining the trend of fast-food chicken sandwiches with the release of its Ch’King product line.

What Happened: The hand-breaded Ch’King will be available in U.S. Burger King eateries beginning on June 3. It will be available in three varieties: a standard Ch’King chicken sandwich; the Spicy Ch’King, bathed in a spice-laced glaze; and a Deluxe edition, including lettuce and a tomato slice.

Burger King stated it was working for two years on the Ch’King and ran tests on the offering in select markets before it felt it was ready for release.

“Our guests said it best, our hand-breaded Ch’King sandwich is our greatest yet,” said Ellie Doty, chief marketing officer at Burger King North America. “We said we would create a delicious hand-breaded chicken sandwich that was worth the wait, we just didn’t anticipate that it would turn out quite this good.”

Why It Matters: The fast-food industry’s focus on chicken sandwiches first occurred in 2019 when another Restaurant Brands International chain, Popeyes, added the meal to its menu and began to publicly tease privately-held Chick-fil-A.

A mania for chicken sandwiches heated up again this year with McDonald’s Corp (NYSE: MCD), Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ: RRGB) and the Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE: YUM) chains KFC and Taco Bell creating their own versions.

Outside of the U.S., Restaurant Brands International is pushing its Popeyes chain for chicken-loving customers. This year, the company announced plans to expand Popeyes in Mexico, India, Bangladesh, Nepal, Bhutan and Saudi Arabia.

(Photo courtesy of Burger King.)