TELA Bio Launches Post Market Study Of OviTex In Hernia Surgery
- TELA Bio Inc (NASDAQ: TELA) has launched its second post-market study, BRAVO II, to evaluate the clinical performance of OviTex Reinforced Tissue Matrices in the robotic repair of ventral hernias.
- The study will enroll up to 100 subjects with patient follow-up at 90 days, 12 months, and 24 months.
- Study researchers will primarily monitor the incidence of early postoperative surgical site occurrences, wound-related events, and other complications within three months of surgery.
- Secondarily, researchers will monitor the incidence of true hernia recurrence, surgical site occurrences, and other complications occurring after three months post-surgery.
- Patient-reported outcomes will be evaluated and recorded using quality of life and pain assessments.
- Price Action: TELA shares closed at $13.43 on Tuesday.
