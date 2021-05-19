 Skip to main content

TELA Bio Launches Post Market Study Of OviTex In Hernia Surgery

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 19, 2021 9:16am   Comments
TELA Bio Launches Post Market Study Of OviTex In Hernia Surgery
  • TELA Bio Inc (NASDAQ: TELA) has launched its second post-market study, BRAVO II, to evaluate the clinical performance of OviTex Reinforced Tissue Matrices in the robotic repair of ventral hernias.
  • The study will enroll up to 100 subjects with patient follow-up at 90 days, 12 months, and 24 months.
  • Study researchers will primarily monitor the incidence of early postoperative surgical site occurrences, wound-related events, and other complications within three months of surgery.
  • Secondarily, researchers will monitor the incidence of true hernia recurrence, surgical site occurrences, and other complications occurring after three months post-surgery.
  • Patient-reported outcomes will be evaluated and recorded using quality of life and pain assessments.
  • Price Action: TELA shares closed at $13.43 on Tuesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: Briefs HerniaNews

