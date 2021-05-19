Square Raises $2B Via Senior Notes In Private Institutional Offering
- Square Inc (NYSE: SQ) has priced $1 billion 2.75% senior notes due 2026 and $1 billion 3.50% senior notes due 2031 in a private institutional placement.
- Square will use the offering proceeds for general corporate purposes, acquisitions, strategic transactions, capital expenditures, investments, and working capital.
- The company has $2.98 billion in long-term debt and held $3 billion in cash and equivalents as of March 31, 2021.
- Square's stock has gained 165% in the last year.
- Price action: SQ shares traded lower by 2.15% at $198.79 in the premarket session on the last check Wednesday.
