Square Raises $2B Via Senior Notes In Private Institutional Offering
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 19, 2021 7:02am   Comments
  • Square Inc (NYSE: SQ) has priced $1 billion 2.75% senior notes due 2026 and $1 billion 3.50% senior notes due 2031 in a private institutional placement.
  • Square will use the offering proceeds for general corporate purposes, acquisitions, strategic transactions, capital expenditures, investments, and working capital.
  • The company has $2.98 billion in long-term debt and held $3 billion in cash and equivalents as of March 31, 2021.
  • Square's stock has gained 165% in the last year.
  • Price action: SQ shares traded lower by 2.15% at $198.79 in the premarket session on the last check Wednesday.

Posted-In: BriefsNews Offerings Movers Tech Media Trading Ideas

