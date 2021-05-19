 Skip to main content

Yandex Appoints Svetlana Demyashkevich As Finance Chief, Vadim Marchuk As COO Effective June 1
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 19, 2021 6:16am   Comments

  • Yandex NV (NASDAQ: YNDX) has appointed former X5 Retail Group CFO Svetlana Demyashkevich as Yandex's CFO and Vadim Marchuk as COO, effective from June 1.
  • On March 30, Yandex announced that Greg Abovsky would depart as CFO and COO effective April 30 to pursue a new opportunity in another geography. Marchuk was appointed as the acting CFO, and the COO role was divided between management team members, including Deputy CEO Tigran Khudaverdyan.
  • Former Corporate Development Director of Avito Pavel Vlasov was appointed as VP of Corporate Development and M&A.
  • Price action: YNDX shares traded lower by 0.96% at $64.07 in the premarket session on the last check Wednesday.

