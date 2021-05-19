 Skip to main content

58 Biggest Movers From Yesterday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 19, 2021 5:03am   Comments
Gainers

  • BM Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: BMTX) shares climbed 26.4% to close at $11.82 on Tuesday after the company reported record Q1 results.
  • Ultralife Corporation (NASDAQ: ULBI) jumped 23.4% to close at $10.50 on Tuesday after the company announced it was awarded an IDIQ contract under the US Army's $1.25 billion conformal wearable battery program. The company will receive no more than $168 million over a 3 year base period.
  • Obalon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: OBLN) surged 22% to settle at $2.88.
  • Moxian, Inc. (NASDAQ: MOXC) gained 21% to close at $13.53.
  • Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMTX) jumped 20.9% to close at $12.30.
  • Park City Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: PCYG) climbed 20.7% to close at $6.17 on Tuesday after reporting Q3 results.
  • Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ: AGEN) shares gained 20.6% to close at $3.93 on Tuesday. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co and Agenus entered into a global exclusive license agreement, under which Bristol Myers will receive an exclusive license to Agenus' AGEN1777 and a second undisclosed target.
  • Agrify Corporation (NASDAQ: AGFY) gained 20.5% to settle at $9.18. Agrify posted its first-quarter earnings results Monday, reporting revenue of $7 million, compared to $4.4 million and $1 million in the previous quarter and the same quarter of 2020, respectively.
  • Virios Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIRI) rose 20.4% to close at $5.67 as traders circulated an article from Zacks titled 'Initiating Coverage Of Virios Therapeutics; Attacking The Root Cause Of Chronic Disease.'
  • Inotiv, Inc. (NASDAQ: NOTV) jumped 20.2% to close at $25.25 after dropping 9% on Monday.
  • Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ: RIDE) gained 20.1% to settle at $10.09. Lordstown Motors shares gained around 15% on Monday after the company set the dates for its "Lordstown Week" event.
  • Orbital Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: OEG) surged 19.5% to close at $3.55, rebounding after the stock dipped on Monday following worse-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results.
  • China HGS Real Estate Inc. (NASDAQ: HGSH) surged 18.4% to settle at $2.19 after the company reported a sharp rise in 1H sales.
  • Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATER) jumped 18.2% to close at $16.20. Aterian recently reported a Q1 loss of $3.15 per share.
  • NN, Inc. (NASDAQ: NNBR) jumped 18% to settle at $9.37. NN recently added Rajeev Gautam as a Director.
  • Vor Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ: VOR) gained 17.8% to close at $22.56.
  • Immutep Limited (NASDAQ: IMMP) jumped 17.8% to settle at $4.04.
  • Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ: CMMB) gained 17.4% to close at $19.53.
  • Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: SMMT) jumped 17.4% to close at $8.04. Summit Therapeutics selected a new preclinical candidate, SMT026738 (SMT-738), for development against multidrug-resistant infections, specifically carbapenem-resistant Enterobacteriaceae (CRE) infections.
  • Qumu Corporation (NASDAQ: QUMU) gained 17.2% to close at $5.45.
  • Nuvve Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: NVVE) surged 16.9% to settle at $12.63. Nuvve recently announced an agreement with Evolve Transition Infrastructure and Stonepeak to purse a $750 millionjoint venture to be called Levo.
  • Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ: MITO) shares rose 16.8% to settle at $1.39 after the company said it will receive $30 million in added payments during 2021.
  • Quest Resource Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: QRHC) gained 15.8% to close at $4.04 after reporting a Q1 profit.
  • NeuroPace, Inc. (NASDAQ: NPCE) gained 15.6% to close at $25.11.
  • Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSE: TCI) surged 15.4% to settle at $30.00.
  • Medley Management Inc. (NYSE: MDLY) gained 15.2% to settle at $5.15.
  • LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ: LFMD) surged 14.6% to close at $8.86 after dropping 12% on Monday. LifeMD, last week, reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS results.
  • InspireMD, Inc. (NYSE: NSPR) jumped 14.6% to settle at $5.26.
  • Lixte Biotechnology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: LIXT) gained 14.6% to close at $3.22.
  • Legend Biotech Corporation (NASDAQ: LEGN) rose 14.2% to close at $35.30 after reporting a rise in quarterly sales.
  • 22nd Century Group, Inc. (NYSE: XXII) surged 13.2% to settle at $4.55.
  • ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: TBLT) gained 12.3% to close at $0.73 after the company reported a narrower Q1 loss.
  • AirNet Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: ANTE) gained 11.3% to close at $3.34.
  • Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLDE) gained 11.2% to close at $8.34 after reporting higher Q1 sales.
  • Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited (NASDAQ: AIH) shares rose 11.1% to close at $8.50. Aesthetic Medical shares jumped around 15% on Monday after the company announced a $15.1 million private placement with Lafang China.
  • iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ: IQ) climbed 10.3% to close at $13.95 following better-than-expected quarterly results.
  • 3D Systems Corporation (NYSE: DDD) climbed 10% to close at $24.97.
  • XpresSpa Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: XSPA) shares gained 9.1% to close at $1.32 after the company reported a narrower net loss for its first quarter, while sales exceeded estimates.
  • Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ: BZUN) gained 7.5% to close at $34.47 following upbeat quarterly earnings.
  • Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: RAVN) jumped 6.7% to close at $45.09 after the company reported a rise in quarterly earnings and sales results.

 

Check out these big penny stock gainers and losers

Losers

  • Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVFM) shares tumbled 34.2% to close at $0.8426 on Tuesday after the company reported pricing of $50 million public offering.
  • Peabody Energy Corporation (NYSE: BTU) fell 22.4% to close at $6.67 after climbing 32% on Monday.
  • Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SEEL) dipped 18.8% to settle at $3.19. Seelos Therapeutics dropped 24% on Monday after the company announced data from Part 1, the open-label cohort, of its Proof-of-Concept study of SLS-002 for acute suicidal ideation and behavior in patients with Major Depressive Disorder.
  • Digital Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: DBGI) fell 16.8% to settle at $3.37 after surging 19% on Monday. Digital Brands recently priced its IPO at $4.15 per share.
  • TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: TOMZ) shares fell 16.4% to close at $2.49 after the company swung to a loss in the first quarter.
  • Telos Corporation (NASDAQ: TLS) fell 14.4% to close at $29.66 after reporting Q1 results.
  • China Online Education Group (NYSE: COE) dropped 14.2% to close at $15.88. The company recently released Q1 results.
  • Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ: LUNA) fell 13.9% to close at $10.13 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 results.
  • AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: AGFS) declined 12.8% to close at $2.05. The company, last week, released quarterly results.
  • TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp. (NYSE: TPGY) dropped 12.5% to close at $12.27. On Monday night, TPG Pace Beneficial Finance reported in an 8-K filing that its SPAC merger with EVBox could be at risk.
  • Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: FRSX) shares fell 12.4% to close at $3.89 after surging 28% on Monday.
  • Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNCY) dropped 11.7% to close at $35.10 after the company announced the launch of secondary public offering of 6 million shares of common stock.
  • Big Rock Partners Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: BRPA) dipped 11.2% to close at $18.41.
  • Recon Technology, Ltd. (NASDAQ: RCON) dropped 10.8% to close at $9.08. Recon Technology reported the strategic move into the renewable energy sector.
  • Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ: VOD) fell 9.2% to close at $18.37 after the company posted a 1.2% decline in adjusted earnings for the full year.
  • GAN Limited (NASDAQ: GAN) fell 6.3% to settle at $15.21 after the company reported first-quarter financial results and announced a new partnership after hours Monday.
  • Performance Food Group Company (NYSE: PFGC) dropped 6.2% to close at $48.52 after the company announced plans to acquire Core-Mark for $2.5 billion.
  • Trean Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: TIG) fell 5.7% to close at $15.34 after the company reported an offering of 5 million shares of common stock.

