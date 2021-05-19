Ford F-150 Lightning Electric Pickup Features On Biden Visit: All You Need To Know

Ford Motor Co. (NYSE: F) has revealed its highly anticipated F-150 Lightning electric pickup truck a day earlier than planned.

What Happened: The truck was on display Tuesday during a visit by U.S. President Joe Biden to Ford’s Michigan facility, where the vehicle will be produced.

Images of the new pickup reveal that it resembles the standard F-150 pickup and is about the same size as its gas and hybrid counterparts. However, it has a modern, closed-off grille and an unbroken light bar that connects the headlights.

During a speech at the event, Biden said that the future of the auto industry is electric and reaffirmed his support to encourage increased customer adoption of EVs, according to a report by CNBC. He also got a chance to drive the new electric pickup truck.

Ford is set to reveal more details about the electric vehicle, including its pricing and specifications, during its official reveal on Wednesday. The automaker will host a live stream to unveil the F-150 Lightning to the public.

Why It Matters: Few details are known about the F-150 Lightning, except that it will be built at Ford’s Rouge Electric Vehicle Center in Dearborn, Michigan. Production of the vehicle, Ford’s second mass-market EV following the Mustang Mach-E, will begin this spring.

The F-150 is the best-selling pickup in the U.S. and an electric version could be the market leader in the segment in the years to come. The electric vehicle will compete against General Motors Company’s (NYSE: GM) Hummer EV, Tesla Inc.’s (NASDAQ: TSLA) Cybertruck, and the Rivian R1T pickup.

Price Action: Ford shares closed Tuesday’s trading almost 0.1% lower at $12.14.

Photo: Courtesy of Ford