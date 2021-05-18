Anheuser-Busch's #BudLightStimmyTix Contest Targets Fans Of Multiple Sports

Social media denizens scrolling through Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR) may have noticed the phrase #BudLightStimmyTix high on the trending list. Of course, the “BudLight” section of the hashtag is a reference to the beloved brew from Anheuser-Busch Inbev SA (NYSE: BUD).

As for the “StimmyTix” portion, that requires a bit of explaining.

What Happened: Anheuser-Busch is hosting its “Bud Light Stimmy Tix” sweepstakes, which is open to residents ages 21 and older in 49 of the 50 states and the District of Columbia, with Florida as the odd state out. The sweepstakes prizes are free tickets to upcoming games and events from the nation’s major sports organizations.

Anheuser-Busch is teaming with the American and National Hockey Leagues, Major League Soccer, National Women’s Soccer League, Major League Baseball, the National Collegiate Athletic Association, National Football League, National Basketball Association and NASCAR for #BudLightStimmyTix.

During the promotion, Twitter users are invited to tweet the hashtags #BudLightStimmyTix and #Sweepstakes and tag a specific team based on their Twitter account. Winners will be selected on or around August 15, and the quantity of winners varies by team. For example, 810 potential winners will be selected from among all eligible Baltimore Orioles entries, but only 15 will be selected among the entries for soccer’s Sporting Kansas City.

See Also: Benzinga Stock Market Live: How To Buy Value Stocks

Why It Happened: Sporting events attendance cratered during the COVID-19 pandemic, with games and events initially put on hold and then later staged with either extremely limited or no fans in the stands. Also taking a hit were the concession staples at the sporting arenas, including Bud Light.

With the lifting of mask mandates and the decline in COVID infections and hospitalizations, many Americans are eager to watch their favorite teams in person — and Anheuser-Busch is helping to stir enthusiasm for the return of live audiences.

For itself, the company appears to be on the path to stronger financial performance. According to its Q1 earnings report published last week, Anheuser-Busch generated a $595 million profit or 30 cents per share, compared to the $2.25 billion loss, or $1.13 per share, one year earlier.

The company is also elevating Michel Doukeris, president of AB InBev's North America Zone, to CEO on July 1. He succeeds Carlos Brito, who is retiring after 15 years at the helm.

What Else Happened: Anheuser-Busch has also rolled out three new limited-edition Budweiser cans in a patriotic design motif of a red, white and blue design emblazoned with stars and stripes.

The limited-edition cans will be available through Aug. 9, and the company said $1 from every case of patriotic cans sold May 31 through July 4 will be donated to Folds of Honor, a nonprofit organization that provides educational scholarships to spouses and children of fallen or disabled service members.

“This season, we are looking forward to being at the center of quintessential summer moments, from family reunions to baseball games, and celebrating getting closer to normalcy,” said Renaldo Chapman, vice president of marketing at Budweiser.

“With the launch of the patriotic cans, Budweiser will be there as friends and families create new and much-missed memories together and enjoy summer moments both big and small, all while supporting Folds of Honor.”

(Image courtesy of Bud Light Twitter page.)