Why CVS Is Trading Higher Today

CVS Health Corporation (NYSE: CVS) shares are trading higher after the company reaffirmed its FY21 guidance, which was previously announced on May 4.

The company issued 2021 adjusted earnings per share guidance in the range of $7.56-$7.68 verse the $7.66 estimate.

CVS Health provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions

CVS shares were trading 4.25% higher at $88.15 per share on Tuesday at the time of publication. The stock has a 52-week high of $88.60 and a 52-week low of $55.36.