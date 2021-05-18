 Skip to main content

Why CVS Is Trading Higher Today

Randy Elias , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 18, 2021 1:49pm   Comments
CVS Health Corporation (NYSE: CVS) shares are trading higher after the company reaffirmed its FY21 guidance, which was previously announced on May 4.

The company issued 2021 adjusted earnings per share guidance in the range of $7.56-$7.68 verse the $7.66 estimate.

CVS Health provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions

CVS shares were trading 4.25% higher at $88.15 per share on Tuesday at the time of publication. The stock has a 52-week high of $88.60 and a 52-week low of $55.36.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: why it's movingNews Guidance Movers Trading Ideas

