WeWork Chair Marcelo Claure Says Demand Higher Than Pre-Pandemic Levels: Bloomberg
- Office-rental company WeWork Chair Marcelo Claure acknowledged demand had bounced back to higher than pre-pandemic levels, Bloomberg reports.
- Claure is also the COO of SoftBank Group Corp (OTC: SFTBY) (OTC: SFTBF), which is WeWork’s biggest investor.
- WeWork sales were back to pre-pandemic levels, with a robust sales pipeline, a company spokeswoman said.
- WeWork estimated revenue of $3.2 billion in FY21 excluding China, at par with FY20 and FY19.
- WeWork’s flexible terms will help tap the companies with flexible schedules and those reluctant to sign long-term leases.
- WeWork is seeking an initial public offering with a new CEO, Sandeep Mathrani, on the Nasdaq via a $9 billion special-purpose acquisition company (SPAC) merger with BowX Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ: BOWX).
- WeWork failed to conduct an IPO two years back after investors lost confidence in its then CEO, Adam Neumann, and its huge $47 billion valuations.
- Price action: BOWX shares closed 4.96% higher at $13.12 on Tuesday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Bloomberg BriefsNews Small Cap Tech Media Best of Benzinga