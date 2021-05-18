 Skip to main content

WeWork Chair Marcelo Claure Says Demand Higher Than Pre-Pandemic Levels: Bloomberg
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 18, 2021 4:55pm   Comments
  • Office-rental company WeWork Chair Marcelo Claure acknowledged demand had bounced back to higher than pre-pandemic levels, Bloomberg reports.
  • Claure is also the COO of SoftBank Group Corp (OTC: SFTBY) (OTC: SFTBF), which is WeWork’s biggest investor.
  • WeWork sales were back to pre-pandemic levels, with a robust sales pipeline, a company spokeswoman said.
  • WeWork estimated revenue of $3.2 billion in FY21 excluding China, at par with FY20 and FY19.
  • WeWork’s flexible terms will help tap the companies with flexible schedules and those reluctant to sign long-term leases.
  • WeWork is seeking an initial public offering with a new CEO, Sandeep Mathrani, on the Nasdaq via a $9 billion special-purpose acquisition company (SPAC) merger with BowX Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ: BOWX).
  • WeWork failed to conduct an IPO two years back after investors lost confidence in its then CEO, Adam Neumann, and its huge $47 billion valuations.
  • Price action: BOWX shares closed 4.96% higher at $13.12 on Tuesday.

