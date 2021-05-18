42 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ: AGEN) shares surged 33.4% to $4.35. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co and Agenus entered into a global exclusive license agreement, under which Bristol Myers will receive an exclusive license to Agenus' AGEN1777 and a second undisclosed target.
- Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ: MITO) shares jumped 23.5% to $1.47 after the company said it will receive $30 million in added payments during 2021.
- Park City Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: PCYG) surged 21.9% to $6.23 after reporting Q3 results.
- Ultralife Corporation (NASDAQ: ULBI) gained 21.5% to $10.34 after the company announced it was awarded an IDIQ contract under the US Army's $1.25 billion conformal wearable battery program. The company will receive no more than $168 million over a 3 year base period.
- Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ: RIDE) surged 19.4% to $10.02. Lordstown Motors shares gained around 15% on Monday after the company set the dates for its "Lordstown Week" event.
- Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLDE) rose 18.8% to $8.91 after reporting higher Q1 sales.
- BM Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: BMTX) shares jumped 18.6% to $11.09 after the company reported record Q1 results.
- Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP (NYSE: SNMP) gained 18.4% to $1.29. Evolve Transition Infrastructure shares jumped 54% on Monday after the company announced an agreement with Nuvve and Stonepeak to purse a $750 millionjoint venture called Levo Mobility.
- Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATER) surged 16.8% to $15.95. Aterian recently reported a Q1 loss of $3.15 per share.
- China HGS Real Estate Inc. (NASDAQ: HGSH) gained 16.8% to $2.1602 after the company reported a sharp rise in 1H sales.
- Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMTX) surged 16% to $11.82.
- AirNet Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: ANTE) jumped 16% to $3.48.
- Inotiv, Inc. (NASDAQ: NOTV) gained 15.7% to $24.30 after dropping 9% on Monday.
- Quest Resource Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: QRHC) surged 14.8% to $4.0090 after reporting a Q1 profit.
- 3D Systems Corporation (NYSE: DDD) jumped 13% to $25.65.
- Legend Biotech Corporation (NASDAQ: LEGN) gained 12.9% to $34.90 after reporting a rise in quarterly sales.
- Obalon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: OBLN) jumped 12.7% to $2.66.
- Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ: BZUN) jumped 12.5% to $36.06 following upbeat quarterly earnings.
- ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: TBLT) rose 12.4% to $0.7306 after the company reported a narrower Q1 loss.
- iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ: IQ) gained 12.2% to $14.19 following better-than-expected quarterly results.
- NN, Inc. (NASDAQ: NNBR) surged 11.6% to $8.86. NN recently added Rajeev Gautam as a Director.
- Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited (NASDAQ: AIH) shares rose 11.4% to $8.53. Aesthetic Medical shares jumped around 15% on Monday after the company announced a $15.1 million private placement with Lafang China.
- XpresSpa Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: XSPA) shares rose 10.7% to $1.34 after the company reported a narrower net loss for its first quarter, while sales exceeded estimates.
- Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: RAVN) gained 9% to $46.04 after the company reported a rise in quarterly earnings and sales results.
- LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ: LFMD) rose 8.2% to $8.36 after dropping 12% on Monday. LifeMD, last week, reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS results.
- Rain Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: RAIN) gained 7.4% to $17.15 after multiple firms initiated coverage on the stock with a bullish rating.
- United Microelectronics Corporation (NYSE: UMC) rose 7% to $8.73. United Microelectronics shares fell around 5% on Monday amid a COVID-19 outbreak in Taiwan where the company is headquartered.
- Triterras, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRIT) rose 4.7% to $5.60 after the company reported the acquisition of Invoice Bazaar.
Losers
- Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVFM) shares dipped 37.5% to $0.8002 after the company reported pricing of $50 million public offering.
- TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: TOMZ) shares fell 17.1% to $2.47 after the company swung to a loss in the first quarter.
- Peabody Energy Corporation (NYSE: BTU) tumbled 15.7% to $7.24 after climbing 32% on Monday.
- Digital Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: DBGI) fell 14.7% to $3.46 after surging 19% on Monday. Digital Brands recently priced its IPO at $4.15 per share.
- Trean Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: TIG) dipped 13.9% to $14.01 after the company reported an offering of 5 million shares of common stock.
- Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ: LUNA) fell 12% to $10.35 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 results.
- E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: EJH) fell 11.5% to $36.45 after tumbling 24% on Monday. The company recently reported the pricing of its initial public offering at $4.5 per share.
- TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp. (NYSE: TPGY) dropped 11.3% to $12.45. On Monday night, TPG Pace Beneficial Finance reported in an 8-K filing that its SPAC merger with EVBox could be at risk.
- Telos Corporation (NASDAQ: TLS) fell 11.1% to $30.81 after reporting Q1 results.
- Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SEEL) dropped 10.2% to $3.5293. Seelos Therapeutics dropped 24% on Monday after the company announced data from Part 1, the open-label cohort, of its Proof-of-Concept study of SLS-002 for acute suicidal ideation and behavior in patients with Major Depressive Disorder.
- Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: FRSX) shares declined 9.5% to $4.02 after surging 28% on Monday.
- GAN Limited (NASDAQ: GAN) fell 8.2% to $14.89 after the company reported first-quarter financial results and announced a new partnership after hours Monday.
- Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ: VOD) fell 7.7% to $18.68 after the company posted a 1.2% decline in adjusted earnings for the full year.
- Performance Food Group Company (NYSE: PFGC) dropped 6.9% to $48.19 after the company announced plans to acquire Core-Mark for $2.5 billion.
