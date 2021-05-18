 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

42 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 18, 2021 12:06pm   Comments
Share:

Gainers

  • Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ: AGEN) shares surged 33.4% to $4.35. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co and Agenus entered into a global exclusive license agreement, under which Bristol Myers will receive an exclusive license to Agenus' AGEN1777 and a second undisclosed target.
  • Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ: MITO) shares jumped 23.5% to $1.47 after the company said it will receive $30 million in added payments during 2021.
  • Park City Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: PCYG) surged 21.9% to $6.23 after reporting Q3 results.
  • Ultralife Corporation (NASDAQ: ULBI) gained 21.5% to $10.34 after the company announced it was awarded an IDIQ contract under the US Army's $1.25 billion conformal wearable battery program. The company will receive no more than $168 million over a 3 year base period.
  • Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ: RIDE) surged 19.4% to $10.02. Lordstown Motors shares gained around 15% on Monday after the company set the dates for its "Lordstown Week" event.
  • Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLDE) rose 18.8% to $8.91 after reporting higher Q1 sales.
  • BM Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: BMTX) shares jumped 18.6% to $11.09 after the company reported record Q1 results.
  • Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP (NYSE: SNMP) gained 18.4% to $1.29. Evolve Transition Infrastructure shares jumped 54% on Monday after the company announced an agreement with Nuvve and Stonepeak to purse a $750 millionjoint venture called Levo Mobility.
  • Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATER) surged 16.8% to $15.95. Aterian recently reported a Q1 loss of $3.15 per share.
  • China HGS Real Estate Inc. (NASDAQ: HGSH) gained 16.8% to $2.1602 after the company reported a sharp rise in 1H sales.
  • Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMTX) surged 16% to $11.82.
  • AirNet Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: ANTE) jumped 16% to $3.48.
  • Inotiv, Inc. (NASDAQ: NOTV) gained 15.7% to $24.30 after dropping 9% on Monday.
  • Quest Resource Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: QRHC) surged 14.8% to $4.0090 after reporting a Q1 profit.
  • 3D Systems Corporation (NYSE: DDD) jumped 13% to $25.65.
  • Legend Biotech Corporation (NASDAQ: LEGN) gained 12.9% to $34.90 after reporting a rise in quarterly sales.
  • Obalon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: OBLN) jumped 12.7% to $2.66.
  • Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ: BZUN) jumped 12.5% to $36.06 following upbeat quarterly earnings.
  • ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: TBLT) rose 12.4% to $0.7306 after the company reported a narrower Q1 loss.
  • iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ: IQ) gained 12.2% to $14.19 following better-than-expected quarterly results.
  • NN, Inc. (NASDAQ: NNBR) surged 11.6% to $8.86. NN recently added Rajeev Gautam as a Director.
  • Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited (NASDAQ: AIH) shares rose 11.4% to $8.53. Aesthetic Medical shares jumped around 15% on Monday after the company announced a $15.1 million private placement with Lafang China.
  • XpresSpa Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: XSPA) shares rose 10.7% to $1.34 after the company reported a narrower net loss for its first quarter, while sales exceeded estimates.
  • Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: RAVN) gained 9% to $46.04 after the company reported a rise in quarterly earnings and sales results.
  • LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ: LFMD) rose 8.2% to $8.36 after dropping 12% on Monday. LifeMD, last week, reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS results.
  • Rain Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: RAIN) gained 7.4% to $17.15 after multiple firms initiated coverage on the stock with a bullish rating.
  • United Microelectronics Corporation (NYSE: UMC) rose 7% to $8.73. United Microelectronics shares fell around 5% on Monday amid a COVID-19 outbreak in Taiwan where the company is headquartered.
  • Triterras, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRIT) rose 4.7% to $5.60 after the company reported the acquisition of Invoice Bazaar.

Check out these big penny stock gainers and losers

Losers

  • Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVFM) shares dipped 37.5% to $0.8002 after the company reported pricing of $50 million public offering.
  • TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: TOMZ) shares fell 17.1% to $2.47 after the company swung to a loss in the first quarter.
  • Peabody Energy Corporation (NYSE: BTU) tumbled 15.7% to $7.24 after climbing 32% on Monday.
  • Digital Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: DBGI) fell 14.7% to $3.46 after surging 19% on Monday. Digital Brands recently priced its IPO at $4.15 per share.
  • Trean Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: TIG) dipped 13.9% to $14.01 after the company reported an offering of 5 million shares of common stock.
  • Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ: LUNA) fell 12% to $10.35 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 results.
  • E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: EJH) fell 11.5% to $36.45 after tumbling 24% on Monday. The company recently reported the pricing of its initial public offering at $4.5 per share.
  • TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp. (NYSE: TPGY) dropped 11.3% to $12.45. On Monday night, TPG Pace Beneficial Finance reported in an 8-K filing that its SPAC merger with EVBox could be at risk.
  • Telos Corporation (NASDAQ: TLS) fell 11.1% to $30.81 after reporting Q1 results.
  • Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SEEL) dropped 10.2% to $3.5293. Seelos Therapeutics dropped 24% on Monday after the company announced data from Part 1, the open-label cohort, of its Proof-of-Concept study of SLS-002 for acute suicidal ideation and behavior in patients with Major Depressive Disorder.
  • Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: FRSX) shares declined 9.5% to $4.02 after surging 28% on Monday.
  • GAN Limited (NASDAQ: GAN) fell 8.2% to $14.89 after the company reported first-quarter financial results and announced a new partnership after hours Monday.
  • Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ: VOD) fell 7.7% to $18.68 after the company posted a 1.2% decline in adjusted earnings for the full year.
  • Performance Food Group Company (NYSE: PFGC) dropped 6.9% to $48.19 after the company announced plans to acquire Core-Mark for $2.5 billion.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AGEN + AIH)

What's Going On With Agenus Stock Today?
Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Mixed; Walmart Tops Q1 Expectations
Bristol Myers Inks $1.6B Licensing Agreement For Agenus' Bispecific Antibody Program In Solid Tumors
30 Stocks Moving in Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
58 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Nasdaq Drops Over 100 Points; Apellis Pharmaceuticals Shares Spike Higher
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Mid-Day MoversNews Penny Stocks Small Cap Intraday Update Markets Movers Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com