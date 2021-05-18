Q1 13F Roundup: How Buffett, Einhorn, Ackman And Others Adjusted Their Portfolios

The latest round of 13F filings from institutional investors is out, revealing to the world the stocks that some of the richest and most successful investors have been buying and selling.

Takeaways From 13F Season: Investors who follow particular fund managers can easily look up what each was buying and selling in the quarter, but other investors may be more interested in overall themes from 13F filings. The first quarter of 2021 was a big quarter for the S&P 500, and investors were likely interested in what top managers were buying and selling to kick off 2021.

Google parent Alphabet has the attention of fund managers, with Tepper selling and Soros and Klarman buying.

ViacomCBS had a volatile quarter in part due to the unwinding of Archegos Capital, and fund managers took notice. Tepper and Soros were buying, while Klarman was selling.

Buffett continued selling financial stocks and drug stocks and reversed course by selling Chevron just one quarter after taking a stake in the oil giant.

Several fund managers traded ETFs to play particular themes. Despite inflation fears, Einhorn sold the GLD gold fund while Soros reduced his exposure to emerging markets by selling the EEM fund.

Here’s a rundown of how the smart money was playing some of the most popular stocks last quarter.

David Einhorn’s Greenlight Capital

Notable Q1 Buys/Increases:

GoPro Inc (NASDAQ: GPRO)

Notable Q1 Sells/Reductions:

Green Brick Partners Inc (NASDAQ: GRBK)

AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE: AER)

SPDR Gold Trust (NYSE: GLD)

NCR Corporation (NYSE: NCR)

VanEck Vectors Gold Miners Etf (NYSE: GDX)

Fubotv Inc (NYSE: FUBO)

Dillard's, Inc. (NYSE: DDS)

David Tepper’s Appaloosa Management

Notable Q1 Buys/Increases:

Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSE: XLE)

Chesapeake Energy Ord Shs (NASDAQ: CHK)

QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ: QCOM)

ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ: VIAC)

Notable Q1 Sells/Reductions:

PG&E Corporation (NYSE: PCG)

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN)

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd - ADR (NYSE: BABA)

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ: FB)

Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT)

Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR)

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: MU)

Alphabet, Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL)

Netflix Inc (NASDAQ: NFLX)

Leon Cooperman’s Omega Advisors

Notable Q1 Buys/Increases:

Devon Energy Corp (NYSE: DVN)

Athene Holding Ltd (NYSE: ATH)

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd - ADR (NYSE: BABA)

Citigroup Inc (NYSE: C)

Notable Q1 Sells/Reductions:

AMC NETWORKS INC (NASDAQ: AMCX)

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN)

Barry Rosenstein’s Jana Partners

Notable Q1 Buys/Increases:

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE: LH)

TreeHouse Foods Inc. (NYSE: THS)

Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: VH)

Notable Q1 Sells/Reductions:

Bloomin' Brands Inc (NASDAQ: BLMN)

Encompass Health Corp (NYSE: EHC)

Jeff Smith’s Starboard Value

Notable Q1 Buys/Increases:

Elanco Animal Health Inc (NYSE: ELAN)

eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ: EHTH)

Box Inc (NYSE: BOX)

Notable Q1 Sells/Reductions:

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE: AAP)

ACI Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ: ACIW)

Corteva Inc (NYSE: CTVA)

Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway

Notable Q1 Buys/Increases:

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE: VZ)

Aon PLC (NYSE: AON)

Kroger Co (NYSE: KR)

Notable Q1 Sells/Reductions:

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE: MRK)

AbbVie Inc (NYSE: ABBV)

Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX)

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE: WFC)

Synchrony Financial (NYSE: SYF)

Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ: LBTYA)

StoneCo Ltd (NASDAQ: STNE)

General Motors Company (NYSE: GM)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE: BMY)

George Soros’ Soros Fund Management

Notable Q1 Buys/Increases:

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN)

ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ: VIAC)

Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL)

Notable Q1 Sells/Reductions:

Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS)

Nike Inc (NYSE: NKE)

Palantir Technologies Inc (NYSE: PLTR)

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSE: EEM)

Liberty Broadband Corp (NASDAQ: LBRDK)

Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE: UBER)

Carl Icahn’s Icahn Capital

Notable Q1 Buys/Increases:

Bausch Health Companies Inc (NYSE: BHC)

Dana Inc (NYSE: DAN)

Xerox Holdings Corp (NYSE: XRX)

Tenneco Inc (NYSE: TEN)

FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE: FE)

Notable Q1 Sells/Reductions:

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd (NYSE: HLF)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: OXY)

Bill Ackman’s Pershing Square Capital

Notable Q1 Buys/Increases:

Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE: DPZ)

Howard Hughes Corp (NYSE: HHC)

Notable Q1 Sells/Reductions:

Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ: SBUX)

Restaurant Brands International Inc (NYSE: QSR)

Lowe’s Companies Inc (NYSE: LOW)

Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE: A)

Hilton Hotels Corporation (NYSE: HLT)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE: CMG)

Seth Klarman’s Baupost Group

Notable Q1 Buys/Increases:

Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC)

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ: FB)

Willis Towers Watson PLC (NASDAQ: WLTW)

Alphabet, Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL)

Notable Q1 Sells/Reductions: