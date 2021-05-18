 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Medtronic's Evolut Aortic Valve Replacement Shows Positive Outcomes Even After Two Years

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 18, 2021 2:44pm   Comments
Share:
Medtronic's Evolut Aortic Valve Replacement Shows Positive Outcomes Even After Two Years
  • Medtronic Plc (NYSE: MDT) has announced the complete two-year outcomes from a low-risk trial comparing the Evolut transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR) system to open-heart surgery in characteristically younger, healthier aortic stenosis patients.
  • Data were presented at the EuroPCR 2021 e-Course.
  • The results showed the Evolut TAVR platform was non-inferior to surgery for the primary endpoint of all-cause mortality or disabling stroke at two years (4.3% for TAVR versus 6.3% for surgery).
  • At two years, the study showed that improved safety shown early on for TAVR was sustained over time.
  • Better hemodynamic (blood flow) performance for TAVR with statistically significantly lower mean aortic valve gradient (9.0 mm Hg versus 11.7 mm Hg) was seen.
  • A larger effective orifice area than surgery (2.2 cm2 versus 2.0 cm2) at two years was observed.
  • Numerically lower rates of death in the TAVR arm (3.5% versus 4.4%), heart failure hospitalizations (5.3% versus 7.1%), and disabling stroke (1.5% versus 2.7%) compared to surgery at two years were reported.
  • The prosthesis-patient mismatch was lower for TAVR than surgery at two years, with a difference of 2.1% versus 4.9% in the severe category.
  • Valve thrombosis rates showed no signs of increase and remained low at two years.
  • Price Action: MDT shares are up 0.76% at $126.49 during the market session on the last check Tuesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (MDT)

How To Trade These 7 Healthcare Stocks and ETF Says 2ndSkiesForex's Chris Capre
MedTech Round Up: Update On Lucira Health, Second Sight Medical ClearPoint Neuro, Medtronic, Sientra
9 Health Care Stocks Showing Unusual Options Activity In Today's Session
MedTech Round Up: Update On Products By Conformis, Medtronic, Orthofix, Neovasc
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Quidel Slides On Negative Pre-Announcement, Roche Gets Positive EMA Committee Recommendation, 3 IPOs
The Daily Biotech Pulse: KemPharm Receives $10M Milestone Payment, Zymergen, Neuropace Debut On Nasdaq, Renalytix Wins US Government Contract, 2 IPOs
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Health Care General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com