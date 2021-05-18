 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

German Federal Cartel Office Launches Fresh Antitrust Investigation Against Amazon: Report
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 18, 2021 5:57pm   Comments
Share:
German Federal Cartel Office Launches Fresh Antitrust Investigation Against Amazon: Report
  • Germany’s antitrust watchdog has initiated a fresh investigation into alleged exploitation of Amazon.com Inc’s (NASDAQ: AMZN) market dominance, Reuters reports.
  • The investigation is focused on Amazon’s price control mechanisms and third-party trader relationships.
  • Germany’s amended antitrust laws for digital corporations offer more discretion to the Federal Cartel Office (FCO) for detecting and barring the misuse of dominant positions by the companies, CNBC reports.
  • Section 19a of the January 2021’s German Competition Act (GWB) enables the FCO to arbitrate quickly against large digital companies’ practices, TechCrunch reports.
  • Technology firms like Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) Google, and Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN) spent $2.7 million and $4.8 million on lobbying in Q1 following growing U.S. Congressional antitrust scrutiny.
  • Previously, the Indian antitrust body used Reuters’ evidence in an Amazon antitrust probe.
  • Price action: AMZN shares closed lower by 1.17% at $3,232.28 on Tuesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AMZN)

The Semiconductor Arms Race Continues
Opinion: What Will Be The Next Big Streaming Industry Acquisition?
Facebook Launches 'Live Shopping Fridays': What You Should Know
Q1 13F Roundup: How Buffett, Einhorn, Ackman And Others Adjusted Their Portfolios
AT&T, Sony Team For Smart Label Parcel Tracking Tech
Potential Double Profit With Bearish Sentiment
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Briefs GermanyNews Tech Media Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com