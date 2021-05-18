German Federal Cartel Office Launches Fresh Antitrust Investigation Against Amazon: Report
- Germany’s antitrust watchdog has initiated a fresh investigation into alleged exploitation of Amazon.com Inc’s (NASDAQ: AMZN) market dominance, Reuters reports.
- The investigation is focused on Amazon’s price control mechanisms and third-party trader relationships.
- Germany’s amended antitrust laws for digital corporations offer more discretion to the Federal Cartel Office (FCO) for detecting and barring the misuse of dominant positions by the companies, CNBC reports.
- Section 19a of the January 2021’s German Competition Act (GWB) enables the FCO to arbitrate quickly against large digital companies’ practices, TechCrunch reports.
- Technology firms like Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) Google, and Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN) spent $2.7 million and $4.8 million on lobbying in Q1 following growing U.S. Congressional antitrust scrutiny.
- Previously, the Indian antitrust body used Reuters’ evidence in an Amazon antitrust probe.
- Price action: AMZN shares closed lower by 1.17% at $3,232.28 on Tuesday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.