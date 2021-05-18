 Skip to main content

Economic Data Scheduled For Tuesday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 18, 2021 4:46am   Comments
  • Data on housing starts and permits for April will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET. A 1.705 million annual rate is projected for starts in April compared to March's 1.739 million, while April permits are expected at 1.780 million compared to 1.759 million.
  • The Johnson Redbook Retail Sales Index for the latest week is schedule for release at 8:55 a.m. ET.
  • Data on e-commerce retail sales for the first quarter will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET.
  • Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta President Raphael Bostic is set to speak at 11:00 a.m. ET.
  • Dallas Fed President Robert Kaplan will speak at 11:05 a.m. ET.
  • The Treasury is set to auction 52-week bills at 11:30 a.m. ET.
  • Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta President Raphael Bostic is set to speak at 12:30 p.m. ET.

Check out the full economic calendar here

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: Economic DataNews Economics Pre-Market Outlook Markets

