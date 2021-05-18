Economic Data Scheduled For Tuesday
- Data on housing starts and permits for April will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET. A 1.705 million annual rate is projected for starts in April compared to March's 1.739 million, while April permits are expected at 1.780 million compared to 1.759 million.
- The Johnson Redbook Retail Sales Index for the latest week is schedule for release at 8:55 a.m. ET.
- Data on e-commerce retail sales for the first quarter will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET.
- Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta President Raphael Bostic is set to speak at 11:00 a.m. ET.
- Dallas Fed President Robert Kaplan will speak at 11:05 a.m. ET.
- The Treasury is set to auction 52-week bills at 11:30 a.m. ET.
- Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta President Raphael Bostic is set to speak at 12:30 p.m. ET.
