7 Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Hours Session
Gainers
- Ultralife (NASDAQ: ULBI) shares are trading higher after the company announced it was awarded an IDIQ contract under the US Army's $1.25 billion conformal wearable battery program. The company will receive no more than $168 million over a 3 year base period.
- XpressSpa (NASDAQ: XSPA) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 sales results.
- PAVmed (NASDAQ: PAVM) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS results.
Losers
- The ExOne Co (NASDAQ: XONE) shares are trading lower after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results.
- Luna Innovations (NASDAQ: LUNA) shares are trading lower after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results.
- TOMI Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ: TOMZ) shares are trading lower after the company reported Q1 EPS and sales results were down year over year.
- Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ: EVFM) shares are trading lower after the company reported a offering of common stock. No size was disclosed.
