Why People Are Turning On Chrissy Teigen (Hint: Old Mean Tweets)

It looks like Chrissy Teigen cooked herself up a stew of trouble as Macy's Inc. (NYSE: M) dropped her line of kitchenware after she apologized for 10-year-old tweets suggesting model Courtney Stodden should commit suicide.

Old Tweets, New Anger Teigen's cyberbullying took place in 2011 when the then-16-year-old Stodden gained media attention as the "teen bride" to a 51-year-old actor, Doug Hutchison. Teigen's tweeted that the underage newlywed should take a "dirt nap" and Stoddard claimed Teigen sent direct messages that included the toxic sentiment, "I can't wait for you to die."

According to a report in The Mercury News, Stodden resurrected Teigen's decade-old hostility after Teigen briefly left Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR) to avoid "the negativity" and then openly praised Meghan Markle's interview with Oprah Winfrey on dealing with cyberbullying after her marriage to Prince Harry.

Stodden, who now identifies as binary and uses they/them pronouns, noted that abusive comments were made about the "teen bride" in 2011 by the likes of Anderson Cooper, Dr. Drew, Joy Behar and Courtney Love, but Teigen's animosity resonated the most.

"It was just so hypocritical of her," Stodden said in a video. "I think, for me, because I experienced so much harassment and bullying from her when I was just 16 years old, just 17 years old, just 18 years old, at a time when I needed help. Like, I was being abused."

Revenge, 10 Years On: Teigen publicly apologized for her 2011 tweets.

"I'm mortified and sad at who I used to be," Teigen wrote on her Twitter page. "I was an insecure, attention-seeking troll. I am ashamed and completely embarrassed at my behavior but that is nothing compared to how I made Courtney feel."

But, it was too little and too late for Macy's, which yanked Teigen's "Cravings by Chrissy" line of cookware from its website on Sunday. Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) withdrew the product from its e-commerce site on May 14, but the company issued a statement saying it had ended its business partnership with Teigen in December and the cookware was already scheduled to be taken off the site before the Stoddard issue arose.

(Photo by Walt Disney Television / Flickr Creative Commons.)