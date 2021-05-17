 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

ROCE Insights For Paratek Pharmaceuticals

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 17, 2021 1:33pm   Comments
Share:
ROCE Insights For Paratek Pharmaceuticals

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) reported Q1 sales of $16.43 million. Earnings fell to a loss of $14.22 million, resulting in a 18.89% decrease from last quarter. In Q4, Paratek Pharmaceuticals brought in $16.02 million in sales but lost $17.53 million in earnings.

What Is Return On Capital Employed?

Return on Capital Employed is a measure of yearly pre-tax profit relative to capital employed by a business. Changes in earnings and sales indicate shifts in a company's ROCE. A higher ROCE is generally representative of successful growth of a company and is a sign of higher earnings per share in the future. A low or negative ROCE suggests the opposite. In Q1, Paratek Pharmaceuticals posted an ROCE of 0.12%.

Keep in mind, while ROCE is a good measure of a company's recent performance, it is not a highly reliable predictor of a company's earnings or sales in the near future.

ROCE is an important metric for the comparison of similar companies. A relatively high ROCE shows Paratek Pharmaceuticals is potentially operating at a higher level of efficiency than other companies in its industry. If the company is generating high profits with its current level of capital, some of that money can be reinvested in more capital which will generally lead to higher returns and earnings per share growth.

For Paratek Pharmaceuticals, the return on capital employed ratio shows the number of assets can actually help the company achieve higher returns, an important note investors will take into account when gauging the payoff from long-term financing strategies.

Q1 Earnings Recap

Paratek Pharmaceuticals reported Q1 earnings per share at $-0.39/share, which did not meet analyst predictions of $-0.38/share.

 

Related Articles (PRTK)

Paratek Pharmaceuticals: Q1 Earnings Insights
Earnings Scheduled For May 17, 2021
The Week Ahead In Biotech: Sanofi, Bristol-Myers Squibb Await FDA Decisions, Earnings News Flow Tapers Off
9 Health Care Stocks Showing Unusual Options Activity In Today's Session
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For April 23, 2021
51 Biggest Movers From Friday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-ROCENews

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com