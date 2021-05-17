Russia Partially Pauses Disciplinary Twitter Slowdown, Issues Similar Warning To Facebook, YouTube: Reuters
- Russia has partly paused a retaliatory slowdown of Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR) after the social media company complied with the country's regulations and deleted the content deemed illegal by Moscow, Reuters reports.
- Russia has also issued a warning about similar penalties for non-compliance by other U.S. internet platforms, including Facebook Inc (NASDAQ: FB) and Alphabet Inc's (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG) YouTube.
- State communications watchdog, Roskomnadzor had slowed down the Twitter speed since March for non-compliance of deleting inappropriate content. The watchdog also talked about the possibility of a permanent ban.
- Twitter started taking action in late April, albeit with a delay.
- Roskomnadzor no longer planned to block the service. However, the slowdown will continue on mobile devices.
- Since March, Twitter had removed 91% of banned content with only 563 of the blocked items accessible, down from almost 6,000 in total.
- Price action: TWTR shares traded higher by 1.56% at $52.54 on the last check Monday.
