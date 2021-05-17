 Skip to main content

40 Stocks Moving In Monday's Mid-Day Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 17, 2021 12:00pm   Comments
Gainers

  • Nuvve Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: NVVE) shares surged 22.2% to $10.08 after the company announced an agreement with Evolve Transition Infrastructure and Stonepeak to purse a $750 millionjoint venture to be called Levo.
  • Peabody Energy Corporation (NYSE: BTU) shares jumped 20.6% to $7.84.
  • Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: APLS) shares jumped 20.4% to $53.30 after the FDA approved the company’s Empaveli (pegcetacoplan) for the treatment of adults with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH).
  • Petros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTPI) surged 20% to $3.55 after the company swung to a profit in the first quarter.
  • Digital Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: DBGI) shares gained 17.7% to $4.00. Digital Brands, on Friday, priced its IPO at $4.15 per share.
  • Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: FRSX) surged 17% to $4.05.
  • Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited (NASDAQ: AIH) jumped 15.7% to $7.72 after the company reported a $15.1 million private placement with Lafang China.
  • Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE: GATO) rose 15.5% to $14.06 following a gain in precious metals prices.
  • Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ: RIDE) surged 15.4% to $8.46.
  • Dillard's, Inc. (NYSE: DDS) jumped 15.2% to $144.38 after the company announced a share repurchase program and declared a dividend over the weekend.
  • Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ONDS) gained 15% to $7.00 after the company announced a definitive agreement to acquire American Robotics. The company also released Q1 results.
  • Express, Inc. (NYSE: EXPR) surged 14.5% to $3.7005. Express launched its #ExpressReentry campaign.
  • Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: SMMT) rose 14% to $6.18 after the company reported Q1 earnings results.
  • Hecla Mining Company (NYSE: HL) surged 14% to $8.62 following a rise in precious metal prices.
  • Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ: ITI) jumped 13.5% to $6.94.
  • Code Chain New Continent Limited (NASDAQ: CCNC) gained 12.8% to $2.8199.
  • Alfi, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALF) gained 12.8% to $3.87. ALFI announced it has resumed rolling out the AI-enabled tablet launch in Miami Rideshares and ten other major cities in the U.S.
  • The Children's Place, Inc. (NASDAQ: PLCE) rose 12.7% to $87.50 after Wedbush upgraded the stock from Neutral to Outperform and raised its price target from $48 to $150per share.
  • Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ONTX) gained 11.2% to $0.5851.
  • A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMRK) jumped 9.6% to $52.74. The company, last week, reported Q3 results.
  • Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATER) rose 7.6% to $13.82. Aterian recently reported a Q1 loss of $3.15 per share.
  • China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc. (NASDAQ: CJJD) shares rose 7.4% to $0.9865.
  • Ideanomics, Inc. (NASDAQ: IDEX) rose 7.3% to $2.64.

Check out these big penny stock gainers and losers

Losers

  • E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: EJH) shares dipped 22.2% to $42.00. E-Home Household Service shares jumped sharply on Friday after the company reported the pricing of its initial public offering at $4.5 per share.
  • Spark Networks SE (NYSE: LOV) dipped 18.8% to $4.9750 after the company reported a wider-than-expected Q1 loss. Spark sees a Q2 revenue outlook of $54 million - $56 million, below the analyst consensus of $57.38 million.
  • FreightCar America, Inc. (NASDAQ: RAIL) fell 17.2% to $5.33 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 sales results. The company also posted a wider quarterly loss.
  • Americas Gold and Silver Corporation (NYSE: USAS) fell 17% to $1.8764 after the company reported a wider Q1 loss.
  • Shineco, Inc. (NASDAQ: TYHT) shares fell 15.7% to $15.66 after gaining 21% on Friday.
  • Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SEEL) fell 13.5% to $4.49 after the company announced data from Part 1, the open-label cohort, of its Proof-of-Concept study of SLS-002 for acute suicidal ideation and behavior in patients with Major Depressive Disorder.
  • Flora Growth Corp. (NASDAQ: FLGC) dropped 12.1% to $3.56. The company recently priced its IPO at $5 per share.
  • InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE: IHT) fell 11.7% to $5.94 after gaining around 5% on Friday.
  • CEL-SCI Corporation (NYSE: CVM) dropped 11.2% to $19.83.
  • Lee Enterprises, Incorporated (NYSE: LEE) fell 11.1% to $26.02.
  • Inotiv, Inc. (NASDAQ: NOTV) fell 11% to $20.60.
  • Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE: NOVA) dropped 10.6% to $25.68 after the company announced a $500 million convertible note offering.
  • Riot Blockchain, Inc. (NASDAQ: RIOT) fell 10.4% to $23.30 after surging 17% on Friday.
  • iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: IRTC) dropped 9.9% to $73.19.
  • Renren Inc. (NYSE: RENN) fell 9% to $10.92 after jumping 37% on Friday.
  • Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MARA) shares fell 7.5% to $21.35 after jumping 17% on Friday.
  • MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ: MSTR) shares fell 6.7% to $486.52 after climbing 7% on Friday.

