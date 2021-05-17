ALFI Launches AI-Enabled Tablet In Miami Rideshares
- AI enterprise SaaS platform company ALFI Inc (NASDAQ: ALF) announced it has resumed rolling out the AI-enabled tablet launch in Miami Rideshares and ten other major cities in the U.S.
- The pandemic delayed the launch, leading to version 2.0 of its software that is ready for immediate release.
- Alfi has offered a month of free advertising to the local Miami businesses under the arrangement.
- The tablets offered revenue for the driver, enabled passengers to view content. The advertising customers benefitted from improved engagement and increased consumer interest in their product.
- Price action: ALF shares traded higher by 10.8% at $3.80 on the last check Monday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: artificial intelligence BriefsNews Tech Media