ALFI Launches AI-Enabled Tablet In Miami Rideshares
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 17, 2021 10:50am   Comments
ALFI Launches AI-Enabled Tablet In Miami Rideshares
  • AI enterprise SaaS platform company ALFI Inc (NASDAQ: ALFannounced it has resumed rolling out the AI-enabled tablet launch in Miami Rideshares and ten other major cities in the U.S.
  • The pandemic delayed the launch, leading to version 2.0 of its software that is ready for immediate release.
  • Alfi has offered a month of free advertising to the local Miami businesses under the arrangement.
  • The tablets offered revenue for the driver, enabled passengers to view content. The advertising customers benefitted from improved engagement and increased consumer interest in their product.
  • Price action: ALF shares traded higher by 10.8% at $3.80 on the last check Monday.

Posted-In: artificial intelligence BriefsNews Tech Media

