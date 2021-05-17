74 Biggest Movers From Friday
Gainers
- MoSys, Inc. (NASDAQ: MOSY) shares climbed 50.5% to settle at $4.35 on Friday. MoSys, last week, reported a loss for its first quarter.
- HyreCar Inc. (NASDAQ: HYRE) shares surged 44.6% to close at $12.91 after the company reported Q1 results.
- Renren Inc (NYSE: RENN) jumped 36.8% to close at $12.00.
- LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ: LFMD) surged 34.9% to close at $8.78 after the company reported upbeat quarterly earnings and raised FY21 sales guidance.
- SemiLEDs Corporation (NASDAQ: LEDS) rose 34.1% to close at $8.38 after dropping over 15% on Thursday.
- Elys Game Technology Corp (NASDAQ: ELYS) climbed 27.5% to close at $4.41 following Q1 results.
- Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ: GEVO) gained 24% to close at $5.90 after reporting Q1 results.
- One Stop Systems Inc (NASDAQ: OSS) gained 23.4% to close at $5.43 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 results.
- Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: UPST) surged 23% to settle at $103.36.
- Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATOS) gained 22.9% to close at $2.90 after the company reported Q1 EPS results.
- Dillard's, Inc. (NYSE: DDS) climbed 22.8% to settle at $125.35 after the company reported Q1 net income of $7.25 per share, versus a year-ago net loss of $6.94 per share. Its sales also jumped to $1.33 billion from $786.70 million.
- Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRCT) gained 22.7% to close at $24.54 following upbeat quarterly earninsg.
- Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ: BNGO) rose 22.5% to close at $5.40 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 sales.
- DoorDash Inc (NYSE: DASH) gained 22.4% to close at $141.30 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 sales results.
- Intrusion Inc. (NASDAQ: INTZ) surged 21.9% to settle at $10.84.
- Ideal Power Inc. (NASDAQ: IPWR) rose 21.4% to close at $8.73 after reporting a narrower quarterly loss.
- J.Jill Inc (NYSE: JILL) jumped 21.3% to close at $12.30.
- Shineco, Inc. (NASDAQ: TYHT) gained 21.3% to settle at $18.58.
- ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ: WISH) surged 20.7% to close at $9.79. The company, last week, released quarterly results.
- BIOLASE, Inc. (NASDAQ: BIOL) shares jumped 20.5% to settle at $0.6991 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 sales.
- Target Hospitality Corp. (NYSE: TH) rose 20.4% to close at $2.77.
- Vivint Smart Home Inc (NYSE: VVNT) climbed 19.5% to settle at $14.01 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 sales results.
- GTY Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: GTYH) gained 19.3% to close at $6.19 after the company better-than-expected Q1 sales results.
- Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVIR) surged 19.2% to settle at $22.91 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 results.
- Vitru Limited (NASDAQ: VTRU) gained 18.4% to settle at $14.80.
- Co-Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ: CODX) rose 18.2% to close at $8.46 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 results.
- CPS Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: CPSH) jumped 17.8% to close at $6.02. CPS Technologies said Grant Bennett will retire as President and CEO.
- Waterdrop Inc. (NYSE: WDH) surged 17.5% to close at $8.18. The company recently priced its IPO at $12 per ADS.
- Marathon Digital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: MARA) gained 17.4% to close at $23.08 after dropping 12% on Thursday.
- 180 Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ: ATNF) gained 17.4% to close at $8.04.
- Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ: HALL) surged 17.2% to settle at $4.22 following higher quarterly earnings.
- Riot Blockchain, Inc. (NASDAQ: RIOT) surged 17.1% to settle at $26.02 after dipping 16% on Thursday.
- Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ: NKTX) rose 16.8% to close at $27.96 after the company reported Q1 EPS of $(0.59), up from $(5.41) year over year.
- Kubient Inc (NASDAQ: KBNT) gained 16.8% to close at $4.73. The company recently released Q1 results.
- American Well Corp (NYSE: AMWL) jumped 16.5% to close at $11.71. The company recently released quarterly results.
- XpresSpa Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: XSPA) shares jumped 16.5% to close at $1.20. XpresSpa Group is expected to report Q1 financial results on Monday, May 17, 2021.
- Net Element, Inc. (NASDAQ: NETE) gained 16.4% to close at $10.84.
- Alta Equipment Group Inc (NYSE: ALTG) jumped 16.3% to close at $15.00 following strong quarterly sales.
- Birks Group Inc. (NYSE: BGI) gained 16.3% to settle at $2.35.
- DermTech Inc (NASDAQ: DMTK) gained 15.3% to close at $33.59 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 sales results.
- Chico's FAS, Inc. (NYSE: CHS) rose 15.3% to settle at $4.21.
- Scopus BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ: SCPS) gained 14.8% to close at $5.94.
- The9 Limited (NASDAQ: NCTY)shares jumped 14.5% to close at $15.39 after dropping 18% on Thursday.
- Farfetch Ltd (NYSE: FTCH) rose 12.5% to close at $41.90 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 results.
- Aeva Technologies Inc (NYSE: AEVA) rose 12.5% to settle at $7.94 after the company reported Q1 earnings results.
- AeroCentury Corp (NYSE: ACY) rose 12.3% to close at $8.66.
- Support.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: SPRT) rose 10.9% to close at $2.75. The company recently reported a quarterly loss.
- Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE: BHR) gained 10.1% to close at $5.58 after declining around 25% on Thursday.
- Star Peak Energy Transition Corp (NYSE: STEM) rose 10.1% to close at $18.04.
- Vroom Inc (NASDAQ: VRM) rose 7.6% to settle at $38.86. Vroom recently reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS results.
- Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ: HGEN) rose 6.1% to close at $17.74 after reporting Q1 results.
- Fisker Inc. (NYSE: FSR) shares rose 5.5% to close at $10.50 after the company revealed details of its partnership with Foxconn that was announced back in February.
Losers
- Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: SLDB) fell 21.4% to close at $3.49 on Friday after the company reported Q1 results.
- PolarityTE, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTE) shares dipped 21.2% to settle at $0.9767 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 EPS results.
- Evolving Systems Inc (NASDAQ: EVOL) fell 21.2% to close at $1.8050 following Q1 results.
- Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ELOX) shares declined 20.6% to close at $1.35 after the company announced a proposed public offering of common stock.
- Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE: PLT) fell 20.4% to close at $29.44. Plantronics reported better-than-expected results for its fourth quarter, but issued weak outlook for the first quarter. The company also said its ticker symbol on the NYSE will change to "POLY" at the open of market trading on May 24, 2021.
- CorMedix Inc. (NASDAQ: CRMD) shares dropped 20% to close at $6.05 on Friday after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 earnings.
- IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ: IZEA) fell 19.2% to close at $2.28 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 results. The company also announced it filed for a stock shelf of up to $100 million.
- Palisade Bio Inc (NASDAQ: PALI) fell 18.3% to close at $3.76. The FDA recently granted Fast Track Designation to Palisade Bio’s investigational drug LB1148, which has the potential to be the first oral treatment to reduce adhesions following abdominal or pelvic surgery.
- VOXX International Corp (NASDAQ: VOXX) dropped 17.8% to close at $13.72 following Q4 results.
- Medley Management Inc (NASDAQ: MDLY) fell 17.7% to close at $4.47.
- Lucira Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: LHDX) fell 16.1% to close at $5.00 after reporting a wider-than-expected quarterly loss.
- Monaker Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MKGI) shares fell 14.7% to close at $2.50 after the company announced a proposed public offering of common stock.
- Sol Gel Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ: SLGL) fell 14.4% to settle at $9.80. The company last week reported Q1 earnings results.
- Oblong Inc (NASDAQ: OBLG) fell 12.7% to settle at $3.52 following weak quarterly results.
- Great Elm Group Inc (NASDAQ: GEG) dropped 12.2% to close at $2.02 following Q3 results.
- Heron Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: HRTX) tumbled 10.9% to settle at $13.85.
- Audioeye Inc (NASDAQ: AEYE) fell 10.6% to close at $16.10 following weak Q1 results.
- One Group Hospitality Inc (NASDAQ: STKS) fell 10% to close at $10.61. The company recently reported better-than-expected Q1 results.
- Limbach Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: LMB) dipped 9.6% to settle at $9.67 following downbeat quarterly results.
- MediaAlpha Inc (NYSE: MAX) fell 9% to close at $34.80 after the company reported Q1 earnings results.
- Brooklyn Immunotherapeutics Inc (NYSE: BTX) dropped 7.8% to close at $21.60.
- Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE: ACB) fell 6.7% to close at $6.86 after the company reported Q3 results.
