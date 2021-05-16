Disney World Loosens Mask Requirements Following CDC Update

Walt Disney World Resort has announced that visitors are no longer required to wear masks in most outdoor areas.

What Happened: The new rules from Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS) went into effect this weekend.

However, according to the new guidelines, masks are still to be worn while taking transportation on the grounds and at indoor locations except when eating or drinking.

The park also updated its rules about eating while on the move outdoors, saying it is now permissible. Before the announcement, guests were not allowed to walk and eat at the same time. They had to remain in one place while eating or drinking outside.

The website reports that the flexibility to eat and drink on the move will be popular to guests visiting the 2021 Taste of EPCOT International Flower & Garden Festival, which runs from March to July.

CDC Update: The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated its guidelines on Thursday to allow people who have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 to go to most places, indoors or outdoors, without a mask or social distancing.

Reuters reports that Universal Orlando also has loosened its rules for wearing masks outdoors, as has SeaWorld Entertainment Inc (NYSE: SEAS) for its parks.