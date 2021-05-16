 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Twitter May Be Gearing Up To Launch Twitter Blue Subscription Module At $2.99 Per Month
Bibhu Pattnaik , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
May 16, 2021 10:50am   Comments
Share:
Twitter May Be Gearing Up To Launch Twitter Blue Subscription Module At $2.99 Per Month

An option to retract a sent tweet could be among the new features of a possible paid subscription service from Twitter.

What Happened: Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR) is planning to launch a subscription plan called Twitter Blue, which will cost the users $2.99 per month, app researcher Jane Manchun Wong tweeted on Saturday. 

Twitter Blue includes a feature to undo a tweet and another for bookmarking.

According to Wong, Twitter is working on a tiered subscription model, which could mean a less-cluttered, premium experience for the paying subscribers.

Why It Matters: Earlier this month, Twitter acquired an ad blocker company called Scroll.

Wong noted in another tweet that Tony Haile, the former CEO of Scroll, had tweeted on the day his company was acquired that Scroll would “integrate into a broader Twitter subscription later in the year.”

Although Twitter has not confirmed the launch of its subscription module, it has launched new functionalities over the past several weeks.

Twitter updated its warning prompt for offensive tweets, introduced a Tip Jar function for people to pay other Twitter users directly for their tweets and content, improved its photo cropping algorithm and allowed Android users to search their direct messages. 

Last month, Twitter reported a profit of $68 million on revenue of $1.04 billion for the first quarter. The company also reported a 20% increase in monetizable daily active users.

Photo Via Unsplash

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (TWTR)

5 Worst Celebrity Spokespersons Of All Time
10 Highest Paid Athletes And How They Made Their Money
Tesla Has Had A Major Bull In Cathie Wood's Ark. Now The Two Are At Odds Over Elon Musk's Bitcoin Stance
Is Twitter Preparing To Take On YouTube And Twitch?
Is Apple Working On A Nintendo Switch Clone?
The SPY Was Down Today. Here's Why.
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Tony Haile twitter Twitter BlueNews Tech Media Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com