Coca-Cola Drops Its Coke Energy Drinks In North America
Gary Anglebrandt , Benzinga Contributor  
May 15, 2021 3:16pm   Comments
The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE: KO) is dropping its Coke Energy brand from its North American lineup.

  • In an unfortunate bit of timing, Coca-Cola introduced the brand just last year right before the pandemic hit.
  • The company hailed it at the time as the "first-ever energy drink under the Coca-Cola brand."
  • The Coke Energy drinks — which came in regular, cherry and zero-sugar varieties — had 114 milligrams of caffeine in a 12-ounce drink compared to 34 milligrams for a regular Coke, according to CNN.
  • The brand will still be sold in some markets outside North America, CNN said.
  • The move follows the cutting of 200 brands that Coca-Cola announced last October, with pioneering diet soda Tab among them.
  • Learn more: How to Buy Coca-Cola (KO) Stock

Photo courtesy Coca-Cola.

Posted-In: News Best of Benzinga

