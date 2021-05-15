Coca-Cola Drops Its Coke Energy Drinks In North America
The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE: KO) is dropping its Coke Energy brand from its North American lineup.
- In an unfortunate bit of timing, Coca-Cola introduced the brand just last year right before the pandemic hit.
- The company hailed it at the time as the "first-ever energy drink under the Coca-Cola brand."
- The Coke Energy drinks — which came in regular, cherry and zero-sugar varieties — had 114 milligrams of caffeine in a 12-ounce drink compared to 34 milligrams for a regular Coke, according to CNN.
- The brand will still be sold in some markets outside North America, CNN said.
- The move follows the cutting of 200 brands that Coca-Cola announced last October, with pioneering diet soda Tab among them.
Photo courtesy Coca-Cola.
