Preakness Preview: How to Watch It, How To Bet On It And More

Medina Spirit, fresh off a controversial win at the Kentucky derby, will try and win the second leg of the Triple Crown Saturday afternoon. The Preakness will take place late Saturday afternoon at its home of the Pimlico Racetrack in Baltimore, Maryland.

How To Watch

Fans can tune in to coverage at Comcast Corporation's (NASDAQ: CMCSA) NBC channel for the race starting at 5 p.m. EST. Post time for the race is set for 6:47 p.m. EST.

NBC Sports Network will have coverage of the races before the Preakness as well.

How To Bet On The Race

Gambling on horse racing operates under a different set of laws and regulations. Check with your state's rules. Michigan is one state where gambling on horse racing is legal.

The TVG app and website is an easy place to bet on the race.

Odds Preview

There are 10 horses participating in the Preakness. Here were each horse’s odds as of Friday evening:

Ram (30-1)

Keepmeinmind (15-1)

Medina Spirit (9-5) *Favorite

Crowded Trade (10-1)

Midnight Bourbon (5-1)

Rombauer (12-1)

France Go de Ina (20-1)

Unbridled Honor (15-1)

Risk Taking (15-1)

Concert Tour (5-2)

Picks

Those with a heavy risk appetite can take a risk with Risk Taker at 15-1. My picks however, are on longshot Keepmeinmind (15-1) and Midnight Bourbon (5-1).

I may also include Concert Tour (5-2) in some trifecta plays.

