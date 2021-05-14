 Skip to main content

European Data Watch Dog Prevails Over Facebook In Initial EU-US Data Transfer Ruling
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 14, 2021 3:35pm   Comments
  • Facebook Inc (NASDAQ: FB) lost a lawsuit over an initial order from the Irish Data Protection Commission’s threatening of the transfers of users’ data across the Atlantic, Bloomberg reports.
  • The finalization of the order could lead to the suspension of the transfer of E.U. users’ personal information to Facebook’s U.S. servers, the Wall Street Journal reports.
  • Facebook has time till mid-September to file its response.
  • The dispute was triggered partly by the E.U.’s Court of Justice’s elimination of the EU-approved trans-Atlantic transfer tool, a Privacy Shield over citizens’ data safety concerns following U.S. shipment.
  • The Irish authority also disallowed Facebook from using an alternative tool, known as standard contractual clauses for satisfying privacy rules following U.S. data shipment.
  • Privacy campaigner Max Schrems has been complaining to the Irish watchdog against the safety of Facebook’s data transfers.
  • The ruling will impact Facebook along with its users and other businesses, stated the social media company.
  • Facebook acknowledged compliance with the European rules and appropriate data safeguards.
  • The data transfer argument dates back to 2013 when former contractor Edward Snowden exposed the U.S. National Security Agency spying activities.
  • The E.U. reinforced strict data protection rules with the 2018 General Data Protection Regulation.
  • Price action: FB shares traded higher by 3.66% at $316.4 on the last check Friday.

