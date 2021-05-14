Benzinga Unusual Options Data to be Leveraged by Bulltrades.net in their Mission to Simplify Wall Street Trading

Benzinga, the largest financial news vendor to North American brokerages, announced today that it is partnering with Bulltrades.net to help drive Bull Trades' mission of simplifying Wall Street trading to the retail investor. Using Benzinga's Unusual Options data, Bulltrades.net users will obtain a fundamental understanding of how equity options flow impacts the US stock market.

"We're thrilled to be partnered with Bull Trades, supporting their goal of bringing institutional level trading information to retail investors," said Benzinga's TJ Paige. "Bull Trades' mission of providing retail investors with trading knowledge designed to shorten the learning curve naturally aligns with our own."

"Bull Trades is excited to announce our partnership with Benzinga and launch of our Dashboard," said Bull Trades' Chris Cummings. "This proprietary tool allows you to track unusual options activity and follow smart money in real-time. Unusual options activity (or "UOA") can give you an edge in the market and allow you to trade just like the professionals do."

Read more about Benzinga's news and data APIs at cloud.benzinga.com.

About Bull Trades

Bull Trades' mission is to help teach traders how to make money consistently, day after day, week after week, month after month, and year after year. Longevity and consistency separate professional traders from retail traders, and Bull Trades aims to help its members trade like professionals.

https://bulltrades.net/

About Benzinga

Benzinga is a dynamic and innovative financial media outlet that empowers investors with high-quality, unique content that Wall Street's top traders covet. Benzinga provides timely, actionable ideas that help users navigate even the most uncertain and volatile markets – in real-time with an unmatched caliber.

http://www.benzinga.com