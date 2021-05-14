Overview Of Value Stocks In The Consumer Defensive Sector

A value stock is traditionally defined in terms of how investors in the marketplace are valuing that company's future growth prospects. Low P/E multiples are good base indicators that the company is undervalued and can most likely be labelled as a value stock.

The following stocks are considered to be notable value stocks in the consumer defensive sector:

Tattooed Chef (NASDAQ:TTCF) - P/E: 9.97 Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX) - P/E: 7.64 Graham Hldgs (NYSE:GHC) - P/E: 7.66 Amcon Distributing (AMEX:DIT) - P/E: 7.36 United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) - P/E: 9.88

Most recently, Tattooed Chef reported earnings per share at -0.1, whereas in Q4 earnings per share sat at -0.01. Tattooed Chef does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

Most recently, Mannatech reported earnings per share at 1.04, whereas in Q4 earnings per share sat at 0.34. Its most recent dividend yield is at 3.48%, which has decreased by 0.47% from 3.95% in the previous quarter.

Graham Hldgs has reported Q1 earnings per share at 4.18, which has decreased by 63.27% compared to Q4, which was 11.38. Its most recent dividend yield is at 0.97%, which has decreased by 0.01% from 0.98% in the previous quarter.

Amcon Distributing saw a decrease in earnings per share from 5.57 in Q1 to 4.33 now. The company's most recent dividend yield sits at 0.51%, which has decreased by 0.03% from 0.54% last quarter.

Most recently, United Natural Foods reported earnings per share at 1.25, whereas in Q1 earnings per share sat at 0.51. United Natural Foods does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

The Significance: A value stock may need some time to rebound from its undervalued position. The risk of investing in a value stock is that this emergence may never materialize.