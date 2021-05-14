Overview Of Value Stocks In The Basic Materials Sector

What is a Value Stock?

A value stock traditionally has a lower price when compared to stock prices of companies in the same industry. This indicates that the company may be undervalued, as investors are not expressing as much interest in such companies. The most commonly used way to check for value is with the price-to-earnings multiple, or P/E. A low P/E multiple is a good indication that the stock is undervalued.

The following stocks are considered to be notable value stocks in the basic materials sector:

Golden Star Resources (AMEX:GSS) - P/E: 9.03 Great Panther Mining (AMEX:GPL) - P/E: 5.97 Companhia Siderurgica (NYSE:SID) - P/E: 6.24 Koppers Hldgs (NYSE:KOP) - P/E: 6.44 Galiano Gold (AMEX:GAU) - P/E: 5.45

Most recently, Golden Star Resources reported earnings per share at 0.04, whereas in Q4 earnings per share sat at 0.11. Golden Star Resources does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

This quarter, Great Panther Mining experienced a decrease in earnings per share, which was 0.02 in Q4 and is now 0.0. Great Panther Mining does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

Companhia Siderurgica's earnings per share for Q1 sits at 0.73, whereas in Q4, they were at 0.15. Companhia Siderurgica does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

Koppers Hldgs saw an increase in earnings per share from 0.75 in Q4 to 1.02 now. Koppers Hldgs does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

Most recently, Galiano Gold reported earnings per share at 0.06, whereas in Q4 earnings per share sat at 0.08. Galiano Gold does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

These 5 value stocks were selected by Benzinga Insights based on quantified analysis. While this methodical judgment process is not meant to make final decisions, our technology can give investors additional perception into the sector.