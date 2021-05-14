77 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Gainers
- AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: AMC) shares surged 23.7% to close at $12.77.
- Moxian, Inc. (NASDAQ: MOXC) jumped 23.6% to close at $9.52.
- Repro Med Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: KRMD) gained 18.5% to settle at $4.17 following strong quarterly sales.
- Lianluo Smart Limited (NASDAQ: LLIT) jumped 18.4% to close at $7.15 after dipping 38% on Wednesday.
- Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ: METC) jumped 16.8% to close at $4.87 after the company reported an increase in quarterly earnings.
- Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ: CHCI) rose 16.5% to close at $7.19 after gaining 8% on Wednesday.
- Flux Power Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLUX) jumped 16.4% to close at $8.95 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 results.
- Reliance Global Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: RELI) climbed 16.3% to close at $3.43 on Thursday after the company said it has acquired a premier health insurance agency, J.P. Kush and Associates, Inc.
- MultiPlan Corporation (NYSE: MPLN) rose 16.3% to close at $7.15 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 results.
- A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMRK) rose 15.7% to close at $45.42 after the company reported a sharp rise in Q3 earnings.
- JanOne Inc. (NASDAQ: JAN) gained 15.4% to close at $6.81.
- Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: SLGL) surged 15.2% to close at $11.45 after the company reported a narrower quarterly loss.
- InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE: IHT) shares gained 14.2% to settle at $6.43 after dropping around 15% on Wednesday.
- Bridgford Foods Corporation (NASDAQ: BRID) surged 14.2% to close at $20.10.
- Verso Corporation (NYSE: VRS) jumped 13.9% to close at $17.09. Verso reported commencement of $55m modified Dutch auction tender offer for its class A common stock.
- Trinity Biotech plc (NASDAQ: TRIB) climbed 13.9% to close at $3.36.
- Fuel Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ: FTEK) shares jumped 13.9% to close at $2.21 after the company reported upbeat results for its first quarter on Wednesday.
- Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: LRMR) rose 13.7% to close at $11.76. The company recently announced topline data from its Phase 1 multiple ascending dose trial evaluating CTI-1601 as a treatment for Friedreich's Ataxia (FA).
- Silvergate Capital Corporation (NYSE: SI) shares jumped 13.7% to settle at $91.92 after Diem announced a partnership with the company to become the exclusive issuer of the Diem USD stablecoin.
- GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME) rose 13.6% to settle at $164.50.
- BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE: BRT) gained 13.5% to close at $18.27. BRT Apartments reported termination of public offering of common stock.
- Charah Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: CHRA) surged 13.4% to settle at $5.93 following Q1 results.
- Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: FOSL) climbed 13.1% to close at $11.35 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 sales results.
- Express, Inc. (NYSE: EXPR) gained 13% to close at $3.22.
- Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ: FARM) gained 12.3% to close at $9.84. Farmer Bros, last week, reported worse-than-expected Q3 results.
- Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CELH) jumped 12.1% to settle at $51.70 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 sales results.
- Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE: QUAD) gained 9.8% to close at $3.26.
- Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE: GCI) climbed 9.7% to close at $4.87. The company, last week, reported a Q1 loss.
- Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ: FNKO) climbed 9.6% to close at $23.24 after B of A Securities upgraded the stock from Underperform to Buy and raised the price from $12 to $30 per share.
- Applied UV, Inc. (NASDAQ: AUVI) rose 8.9% to close at $7.73.
- Celyad Oncology SA (NASDAQ: CYAD) rose 8.1% to close at $5.74. Celyad Oncology said Phase 1 data from the IMMUNICY-1 study of CYAD-211, a non-gene edited allogenic CAR T candidate, showed initial clinical activity, with one confirmed partial response in a low dose, in treating relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma..
- Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ: BNTC) rose 7.8% to settle at $4.69.
- Array Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARRY) rose 7.4% to close at $14.45. Credit Suisse upgraded Array Technologies from Neutral to Outperform and lowered the price target from $42 to $31.
- Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ: SONO) shares rose 7.4% to close at $33.83 after the company swung to a profit in the second quarter and raised FY21 sales guidance.
- Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE: BW) gained 6.5% to close at $7.76 following strong quarterly sales.
Check out these big penny stock gainers and losers
Losers
- Zovio Inc (NASDAQ: ZVO) shares tumbled 38.2% to close at $2.1450 on Thursday after the company reported wider-than-expected Q1 loss.
- ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ: WISH) shares declined 29.3% to close at $8.11 after the company reported Q1 earnings results.
- Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: RPHM) dropped 28.2% to settle at $8.01.
- Evoke Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVOK) shares fell 25% to close at $1.14 after the company reported downbeat Q1 results.
- Braemar Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE: BHR) dropped 24.7% to close at $5.07.
- Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (NYSE: DXF) fell 22.7% to settle at $1.60.
- Protagenic Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: PTIX) fell 22% to close at $2.34.
- Obalon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: OBLN) dipped 22% to settle at $2.59. The company recently released Q1 results.
- Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ: POSH) fell 21.8% to settle at $34.23 after the company reported Q1 results and issued Q2 guidance. Raymond James maintained Poshmark with an Outperform and lowered the price target from $68 to $58.
- cbdMD Inc (NYSE: YCBD) fell 21.8% to close at $2.69 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 results.
- Kubient, Inc. (NASDAQ: KBNT) dropped 21.6% to close at $4.05 after the company reported Q1 earnings results.
- American Well Corp (NYSE: AMWL) fell 21.6% to close at $10.05 following downbeat quarterly sales.
- Fluor Corp (NYSE: FLR) dropped 20.4% to close at $18.93 as the company reported a convertible preferred stock offering.
- Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: FREQ) dipped 20.3% to settle at $8.05 following Q1 results.
- Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRIS) shares fell 19.7% to close at $13.07 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 results.
- Flora Growth Corp. (NASDAQ: FLGC) dropped 19.6% to settle at $3.76. The company recently priced its 3.33 million share IPO at $5 per share.
- Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ: EYES) dipped 19.4% to settle at $5.14.
- Sequential Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SQBG) dropped 19.4% to close at $10.07. Sequential Brands Group recently received a waiver of existing defaults under its credit agreement through June 7th.
- Lucira Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: LHDX) fell 18.8% to close at $5.96. Lucira Health shares jumped 44% on Wednesday after the company said its Lucira CHECK IT COVID-19 test kit is now available on Amazon, Inc. in the US.
- Sio Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SIOX) dipped 18.8% to close at $2.07 after the company announced new biomarker data from Phase 1/2 study of AXO-AAV-GM1, an adeno-associated viral vector (AAV)9-based gene therapy candidate for GM1 gangliosidosis.
- The9 Limited (NASDAQ: NCTY) fell 18.4% to settle at $13.44.
- Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE: TRQ) dropped 18.1% to close at $16.85 following Q1 results.
- 180 Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ: ATNF) dropped 17.7% to settle at $6.85.
- MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: MEIP) fell 17.4% to close at $2.5950.
- Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: HYMC) dropped 17.1% to close at $3.50.
- InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: INM) fell 16.8% to close at $2.81 after reporting a wider quarterly loss.
- Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIRX) declined 16.6% to close at $7.66 following wider Q1 loss.
- Ebang International Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: EBON) fell 16.6% to settle at $2.41.
- 908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ: MASS) dipped 16.5% to close at $36.75 after reporting a loss for the first quarter.
- Eargo Inc (NASDAQ: EAR) dropped 16.3% to settle at $32.66 after reporting a Q1 loss.
- Riot Blockchain, Inc. (NASDAQ: RIOT) fell 16.2% to close at $22.23 after Tesla announced it will suspend accepting bitcoin as payment.
- Butterfly Network, Inc. (NASDAQ: BFLY) dropped 15.8% to close at $9.45 following Q1 results.
- Anixa Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: ANIX) fell 15.8% to settle at $3.46.
- Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: RNA) dropped 15.7% to close at $19.62 after reporting a Q1 loss.
- SemiLEDs Corporation (NASDAQ: LEDS) dipped 15.5% to close at $6.25.
- Urogen Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ: URGN) shares dropped 15.3% to close at $15.38 following downbeat quarterly sales.
- Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. (NASDAQ: TUSK) fell 15.2% to settle at $3.08.
- Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ: BMBL) fell 14.3% to close at $40.48 after reporting Q1 results.
- Dunxin Financial Holdings Ltd (NYSE: DXF) dropped 14% to close at $2.09.
- Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE: HAE) dropped 13.4% to close at $51.81 after the company reported downbeat Q4 earnings.
- Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MARA) fell 11.9% to settle at $22.85 after declining 12% on Wednesday.
- Allied Healthcare Products, Inc. (NASDAQ: AHPI) fell 10.8% to close at $3.78.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Movers From YesterdayNews Penny Stocks Small Cap Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas