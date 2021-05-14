Economic Data Scheduled For Friday
- Data on retail sales for April will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET. Analysts expect retail sales rising 1% in April following a massive 9.8% surge in the previous month driven by stimulus checks.
- Data on import and export prices for April will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET. Analysts project import prices increasing a monthly 0.6% in April following an unexpectedly rise of 1.2% in March. Export prices are likely to rise 0.8% versus a 2.1% increase in March.
- Data on industrial production for April will be released at 9:15 a.m. ET. A 1.2% rise for industrial production is expected for April following an increase of 1.4% in the prior month.
- Data on business inventories for March will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET. Analysts expect business inventories rising 0.3% in March.
- The University of Michigan's consumer sentiment index for May is scheduled for release at 10:00 a.m. ET. The index is likely to rise further to 90.3 in May versus April's reading of 88.3.
- The Baker Hughes North American rig count report for the latest week is scheduled for release at 1:00 p.m. ET.
- Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas President Robert Kaplan is set to speak at 1:00 p.m. ET.
