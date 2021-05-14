 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Economic Data Scheduled For Friday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 14, 2021 4:17am   Comments
Share:
Economic Data Scheduled For Friday
  • Data on retail sales for April will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET. Analysts expect retail sales rising 1% in April following a massive 9.8% surge in the previous month driven by stimulus checks.
  • Data on import and export prices for April will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET. Analysts project import prices increasing a monthly 0.6% in April following an unexpectedly rise of 1.2% in March. Export prices are likely to rise 0.8% versus a 2.1% increase in March.
  • Data on industrial production for April will be released at 9:15 a.m. ET. A 1.2% rise for industrial production is expected for April following an increase of 1.4% in the prior month.
  • Data on business inventories for March will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET. Analysts expect business inventories rising 0.3% in March.
  • The University of Michigan's consumer sentiment index for May is scheduled for release at 10:00 a.m. ET. The index is likely to rise further to 90.3 in May versus April's reading of 88.3.
  • The Baker Hughes North American rig count report for the latest week is scheduled for release at 1:00 p.m. ET.
  • Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas President Robert Kaplan is set to speak at 1:00 p.m. ET.

Check out the full economic calendar here

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles

View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Economic DataNews Economics Pre-Market Outlook Markets

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com