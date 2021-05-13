AUDDIA CUTS RADIO AND PODCAST COMMERCIALS WHILE BUILDING NEW REVENUE STREAMS FOR BROADCASTERS

Auddia Inc. (NASDAQ: AUUD) (NASDAQ: AUUDW) is reinventing how consumers engage with audio and will be presenting at the Benzinga Global Small Cap Conference May 14, 2021.

Several apps and services have been developed that allow you to listen to your favorite radio stations, programs and podcasts anywhere your phone and car can take you. Those apps, however, also come with mobile commercials. Auddia Inc. has a fix for that with its new commercial-killing proprietary artificial intelligence (AI) platform, and the company has already landed two radio partnerships to help launch the product this year.

Signing new Broadcast Radio Partnerships

The Boulder, Colorado-based Auddia's goal is to offer its subscribers commercial-free radio streams as well as potentially delivering to broadcasters a 2x revenue model gained from subscriber revenue. Auddia plans on delivering the subscription model to large and rapidly growing audiences with strong purchase intent and has used that revenue model to forge partnerships with two initial broadcast radio partners.

Amaturo Sonoma Media LLC, based in Santa Rosa, California, owns and operates five top-rated radio stations in addition to NorthBay biz magazine.

The Lakes Media Network (LMN) dominates radio listening in northern North Carolina and Southside Virginia. LMN stations are consistently rated at the top in the local audience ratings, and all LMN stations have regional and national audiences.

The newly signed partnerships expand Auddia's landmark pilot launch, marking the first time radio broadcasters will be promoting a subscription-based commercial-free premium listening experience to more than 300,000 over-the-air listeners.

Consumers will have a free 30-day trial to evaluate the premium experience before subscribing. Upon national launch of the Auddia app, all subscribers to the premium Sonoma Media app and the premium Lakes Media app will receive an automatic update resulting in a seamless integration into the nationally launched Auddia app.

"We have been filing patents and advancing our AI-for-audio platform for a number of years," said Jeff Thramann, founder and executive chairman of Auddia. "Through the process, we have been in dialog with multiple leading broadcasters who have consistently advised us to partner with influential independent broadcasters to bring the Auddia platform to market. It is expected that success with the independents will be a precursor to rapid acceptance with the major broadcasters."

Podcasting with Vodacast

Podcasting continues to be a booming source of information and entertainment dissemination with an estimated 103 million fans in the United States alone listening to their favorite podcasts at least once a week. Auddia's podcasting product Vodacast gives podcasters the ability to curate engaging digital content for their fans, including video, links and images, while they're listening to the show. For listeners, every Vodacast-branded podcast can have a digital content feed allowing fans the opportunity to go deeper on every episode.

"As the podcast industry continues to mature, there's a great opportunity for advertisers to leverage Vodacast's actionable digital ads and full-funnel data attribution," Thramann said. "There's a million podcasts out there with no revenue-driven opportunities for their producers and hosts. We see Vodacast as an emerging branded platform helping podcasters better monetize their program brand and episodes."

Vodacast is now available in iOS and Android app stores with a national launch expected by the end of Q2. Learn more about Auddia Inc. at www.auddia.com.