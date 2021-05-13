 Skip to main content

13 Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Hours Session
Tyree Gorges , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
May 13, 2021 7:05pm   Comments
Gainers

DoorDash (NYSE: DASH) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 sales results.

Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ: BNGO) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 sales results.

Fisker (NYSE: FSR) shares are trading higher after the company reported framework deals with Foxconn for Project PEAR.

DermTech (NASDAQ: DMTK) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 sales results.

PubMatic (NASDAQ: PUBM) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 sales results and raised Q2 and FY21 sales guidance above estimates.

Losers

The Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS) shares are trading lower after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 sales results.

New Relic (NYSE: NEWR) shares are trading lower after the company issued FY22 non-GAAP EPS guidance below estimates.

GoodRx (NASDAQ: GDRX) shares are trading lower after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 sales results.

Plantronics (NYSE: PLT) shares are trading lower after the company issued Q1 EPS guidance below estimates.

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE: ACB) shares are trading lower after the company reported total cannabis net sales before provisions were down 19.5% year over year.

IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ: IZEA) shares are trading lower after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results. The company also announced it filed for a stock shelf of up to $100 million.

Cormedix (NASDAQ: CRMD) shares are trading lower after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 EPS results.

PolarityTE (NASDAQ: PTE) shares are trading lower after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 EPS results.

