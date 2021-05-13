 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

'Friends' Reunion Special Shares Teaser And Date: Could AT&T Shareholders BE Any More Excited?
Chris Katje , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
May 13, 2021 4:52pm   Comments
Share:
'Friends' Reunion Special Shares Teaser And Date: Could AT&T Shareholders BE Any More Excited?

One of the most-watched television series of all time will return to a streaming service with a highly anticipated and long-delayed reunion special.

What Happened: A release date of May 27 was announced for “Friends: The Reunion Special,” set to air on HBO Max.

The special will feature original cast members Jennifer Aniston, Courtney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer.

Guest stars set to appear include David Beckham, Justin Bieber, BTS, James Corden, Cindy Crawford, Cara Delevinge, Lady Gaga, Elliott Gould, Kit Harrington, Larry Hankin, Mindy Kaling, Thomas Lennon, Christina Pickles, Tom Selleck, James Michael Tyler, Maggie Wheeler, Reese Witherspoon and Malala Yousafzai.

Related Link: Will HBO Max’s $9.99 Ad-Supported Streaming Service Present A Threat To Netflix?

Why It’s Important: In 2020, AT&T (NYSE: T) paid a reported $400 million for the rights to the original "Friends" episodes. The series was previously available to Netflix Inc (NASDAQ: NFLX) subscribers.

In its first-quarter earnings release, AT&T reported 2.7 million net subscriber additions for HBO and HBO Max. The company had a total of 44.2 million domestic subscribers and 64 million global subscribers at the end of the first quarter.

Price Action: Shares of AT&T closed up 0.75% to $32.21.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (T)

Ellen DeGeneres Pulls Plug On Talk Show After 19 Seasons
Big Tech Join Intel To Seek Congressional Funding For Chip Production
Does Hulu Have The Next 'Last Dance' With Los Angeles Lakers Docuseries?
10 Communication Services Stocks With Unusual Options Alerts In Today's Session
PreMarket Prep: Value Vs. Growth Stocks
'Still A Beat And Raise Story': Wall Street Cheers T-Mobile Following Earnings Beat
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Friends HBO HBO Max streaming stocks VarietyNews Media Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com