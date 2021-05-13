'Friends' Reunion Special Shares Teaser And Date: Could AT&T Shareholders BE Any More Excited?

One of the most-watched television series of all time will return to a streaming service with a highly anticipated and long-delayed reunion special.

What Happened: A release date of May 27 was announced for “Friends: The Reunion Special,” set to air on HBO Max.

The special will feature original cast members Jennifer Aniston, Courtney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer.

Guest stars set to appear include David Beckham, Justin Bieber, BTS, James Corden, Cindy Crawford, Cara Delevinge, Lady Gaga, Elliott Gould, Kit Harrington, Larry Hankin, Mindy Kaling, Thomas Lennon, Christina Pickles, Tom Selleck, James Michael Tyler, Maggie Wheeler, Reese Witherspoon and Malala Yousafzai.

It's been 17 years, but your Friends are back. Stream the #FriendsReunion on May 27 only on HBO Max pic.twitter.com/NmuXLIx6En — HBO Max (@hbomax) May 13, 2021

Why It’s Important: In 2020, AT&T (NYSE: T) paid a reported $400 million for the rights to the original "Friends" episodes. The series was previously available to Netflix Inc (NASDAQ: NFLX) subscribers.

In its first-quarter earnings release, AT&T reported 2.7 million net subscriber additions for HBO and HBO Max. The company had a total of 44.2 million domestic subscribers and 64 million global subscribers at the end of the first quarter.

Price Action: Shares of AT&T closed up 0.75% to $32.21.