44 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- Reliance Global Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: RELI) jumped 38.7% to $4.0901 after the company said it has acquired a premier health insurance agency, J.P. Kush and Associates, Inc.
- InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE: IHT) shares climbed 33% to $7.49 after dropping around 15% on Wednesday.
- Trinity Biotech plc (NASDAQ: TRIB) gained 23.9% to $3.6301.
- Mesa Royalty Trust (NYSE: MTR) shares jumped 23.9% to $6.28 after gaining 18% on Wednesday.
- Flux Power Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLUX) gained 19.6% to $9.20 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 results.
- Moxian, Inc. (NASDAQ: MOXC) rose 19.3% to $9.18.
- Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ: CHCI) gained 19% to $7.34 after gaining 8% on Wednesday.
- Silvergate Capital Corporation (NYSE: SI) shares climbed 18.5% to $95.75 after Diem announced a partnership with the company to become the exclusive issuer of the Diem USD stablecoin.
- Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ: METC) rose 17.8% to $4.9110 after the company reported an increase in quarterly earnings.
- MultiPlan Corporation (NYSE: MPLN) gained 17.4% to $7.22 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 results.
- Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ: FNKO) jumped 16.3% to $24.65 after B of A Securities upgraded the stock from Underperform to Buy and raised the price from $12 to $30 per share.
- Verso Corporation (NYSE: VRS) gained 15.6% to $17.36. Verso reported commencement of $55m modified Dutch auction tender offer for its class A common stock.
- AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: AMC) shares rose 15.6% to $11.93.
- Applied UV, Inc. (NASDAQ: AUVI) gained 14% to $8.09.
- Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ: FARM) jumped 13.1% to $9.91. Farmer Bros, last week, reported worse-than-expected Q3 results.
- Fuel Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ: FTEK) shares gained 12.5% to $2.1820 after the company reported upbeat results for its first quarter on Wednesday.
- Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE: GCI) gained 12.2% to $4.98. The company, last week, reported a Q1 loss.
- Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE: BW) surged 11.5% to $8.13 following strong quarterly sales.
- Array Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARRY) gained 11.4% to $15.00. Credit Suisse upgraded Array Technologies from Neutral to Outperform and lowered the price target from $42 to $31.
- Lianluo Smart Limited (NASDAQ: LLIT) rose 11% to $6.70 after dipping 38% on Wednesday.
- A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMRK) rose 10.5% to $43.34 after the company reported a sharp rise in Q3 earnings.
- Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ: BNTC) rose 7.6% to $4.6799.
- Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ: SONO) shares rose 7.3% to $33.78 after the company swung to a profit in the second quarter and raised FY21 sales guidance.
- Celyad Oncology SA (NASDAQ: CYAD) rose 7.3% to $5.70. Celyad Oncology said Phase 1 data from the IMMUNICY-1 study of CYAD-211, a non-gene edited allogenic CAR T candidate, showed initial clinical activity, with one confirmed partial response in a low dose, in treating relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma..
- Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRM) shares rose 5.3% to $37.29. The company posted a lower-than-expected quarterly loss.
Check out these big penny stock gainers and losers
Losers
- Zovio Inc (NASDAQ: ZVO) shares dipped 36.5% to $2.20 after the company reported wider-than-expected Q1 loss.
- Evoke Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVOK) shares fell 17.1% to $1.26 after the company reported downbeat Q1 results.
- ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ: WISH) shares fell 16.9% to $9.53 after the company reported Q1 earnings results.
- Urogen Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ: URGN) shares dropped 16.4% to $15.19 following downbeat quarterly sales.
- Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRIS) shares fell 16.1% to $13.65 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 results.
- Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ: POSH) fell 15.6% to $36.96 after the company reported Q1 results and issued Q2 guidance. Raymond James maintained Poshmark with an Outperform and lowered the price target from $68 to $58.
- Fluor Corp (NYSE: FLR) dropped 14.1% to $20.45 as the company reported a convertible preferred stock offering.
- Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE: HAE) dropped 14% to $51.51 after the company reported downbeat Q4 earnings.
- Lucira Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: LHDX) fell 13.9% to $$6.32. Lucira Health shares jumped 44% on Wednesday after the company said its Lucira CHECK IT COVID-19 test kit is now available on Amazon, Inc. in the US.
- SemiLEDs Corporation (NASDAQ: LEDS) dipped 13.5% to $6.40.
- Eargo Inc (NASDAQ: EAR) dropped 13.3% to $33.80 after reporting a Q1 loss.
- Protagenic Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: PTIX) fell 13.3% to $2.60.
- cbdMD Inc (NYSE: YCBD) fell 12.5% to $3.01 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 results.
- 908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ: MASS) dipped 12.5% to $38.53 after reporting a loss for the first quarter.
- American Well Corp (NYSE: AMWL) dropped 11.6% to $11.33 following downbeat quarterly sales.
- Dunxin Financial Holdings Ltd (NYSE: DXF) dropped 10% to $1.86.
- Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE: BHR) fell 9.9% to $6.07.
- Sequential Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ: SQBG) shares declined 8.5% to $11.42.
- Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MARA) fell 8% to $21.04 after declining 12% on Wednesday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Mid-Day MoversNews Penny Stocks Small Cap Intraday Update Markets Movers Trading Ideas