Economic Data Scheduled For Thursday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 13, 2021 4:30am   Comments
  • Data on initial jobless claims for the latest week will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET. Jobless claims are likely to decline to 475,000 for the May 8 week from 498,000 in the previous week.
  • The Producer Price Index for April is scheduled for release at 8:30 a.m. ET. Analysts expect producer prices rising a monthly 0.3% in April following a 1% increase in the previous month.
  • Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond President Thomas Barkin is set to speak at 10:00 a.m. ET.
  • The Energy Information Administration’s weekly report on natural gas stocks in underground storage is scheduled for release at 10:30 a.m. ET.
  • The Treasury is set to auction 4-and 8-week bills at 11:30 a.m. ET.
  • Fed Governor Christopher Waller will speak at 1:00 p.m. ET.
  • The Treasury will auction 30-year bonds at 1:00 p.m. ET.
  • Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis President James Bullard is set to speak at 4:00 p.m. ET.

