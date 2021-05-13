Apple Fires Recently-Hired Former Facebook Exec Over Discriminatory Comments Against Women, People Of Color

Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) said Wednesday a product manager who was hired last month has left the company after internal backlash over his past remarks being considered sexist and racist, according to Bloomberg.

What Happened: Several Apple employees had complained both internally and on social media about hiring Antonio Garcia Martinez, citing his past comments and views on women and excerpts from his 2016 book, "Chaos Monkeys."

Martinez’s assertions in his book where he called women in Silicon Valley “soft and weak” were deemed misogynistic and racist by Apple employees, who sent memos to executives questioning how a company that prides itself on diversity could make such a hire.

The employees demanded an investigation into how Martinez’s views on women and people of color were missed or ignored in his hiring.

The Tim Cook-led consumer electronics giant said in a statement to Bloomberg said “behavior that demeans or discriminates against people for who they are has no place" at the company.

Martinez who earlier worked with Facebook had in a 2018 interview with Vox said that most people don’t care about privacy, except only media elites.

