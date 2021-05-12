CANADA SILVER COBALT WORKS RE-20X PROCESS MEETS THE CHALLENGE OF GREEN AND ECONOMICAL BATTERY RECYCLING

Canada Silver Cobalt Works CEO Frank Basa presented its Re-2Ox process to the Benzinga CleanTech conference on April 22, 2021.

Going green in today's world is not without its challenges, costs and complexities. Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc. (TSXV: CCW) (OTC: CCWOF) (Frankfurt: 4T9B), a green extractive technology leader, is using its proprietary Re-2Ox hydrometallurgical process to not only strip arsenic from recycled batteries but become a cost-competitive global player in the recycled battery market.

Canada Silver Cobalt Works is creating a green environment for battery components and recycling that doesn't include smelters. Company Chairman and CEO Frank Basa told Benzinga, "People need to understand that recycling just the batteries is not economical. So when we originally looked at all these processes out there, they were all smelter-based. Most of the battery metals coming out of those smelters were secondary. So we now have our own primary metals, which we will put through a mineral separation process."

Basa further explained the process, "Our first reactor removes what we call the economical undesirables like arsenic. When it's removed we produce what is called a copper arsenate which is used in wood preservatives. From there the materials travel to our second reactor where we basically put all the metals into solutions and then pick up the metals that the client wants for their specific battery chemistry."

Though Basa claims there's "nothing exotic" in what the company is doing, he does tout the Canada Silver Cobalt Works' process as "bulletproof." Basa has been personally working on these processes since the 1980s when he was a young metallurgical engineer coming out of college and now believes Canada Silver Cobalt is alone in its advanced process of successfully taking arsenic out of batteries and repurposing it.

Canada Silver Cobalt Works' Re-2Ox process, which was originally developed to produce high-grade cobalt sulfate, is now showing some real results in battery recycling. The ‘Re' in Re-2Ox actually stands for reactor and not recycling. The company uses two reactors to take the primary and secondary metal switches from mines and produces usable materials from lithium-ion to nickel-cadmium and nickel-hydride.

Another big announcement coming from Canada Silver Cobalt Works is its decision to hire SGS Canada to build a Re-2Ox pilot plant this year in northern Ontario. The company hopes that the plant will allow it to accelerate the production of client-specific battery metals for the North American electric vehicle (EV) market, one of its key strategies.

"We're trying to establish the parameters and the bench scale test work to build the pilot plant and from there build a larger plant, which will produce a greater quantity of the battery metals," added Basa.

Learn more about the Re-2Ox process at www.re-20x.com and about Canada Silver Cobalt Works at www.canadasilvercobaltworks.com.