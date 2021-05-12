Uber, Lyft To Offer Free Vaccine Rides Till July 4: WSJ
- Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE: UBER) and Lyft Inc (NASDAQ: LYFT) will offer free of cost two-way vaccination rides till July 4 under a partnership with the U.S. government to provide a minimum of one vaccine dose to 70% of the U.S. population following a decline in vaccination demand, Bloomberg reports.
- The government will not be reimbursing the ride-hailing companies for the rides whose business was jeopardized by the pandemic.
- Both the companies expressed their desire to the government to be a part of the pandemic relief drive.
- The U.S. government will provide data regarding 80,000 vaccination sites to the ride-hailing companies under the arrangement.
- The companies had previously offered free and discounted services under the partnership with pharmacies and other groups targeting the low-income and underprivileged communities.
- The government will hand out additional funding via the Federal Emergency Management Agency from the $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package to the states to drive their vaccination efforts.
- The government also announced partnerships between vaccine providers and community colleges towards on-site vaccinations for students, staff, and residents.
- Price action: UBER shares traded lower by 0.28% at $46.08 in the premarket session on the last check Wednesday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Briefs COVID-19 Vaccine Wall Street JournalNews Tech Media