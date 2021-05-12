 Skip to main content

56 Biggest Movers From Yesterday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 12, 2021 5:19am   Comments
Gainers

  • Bridgford Foods Corporation (NASDAQ: BRID) shares surged 46.2% to close at $20.74 on Tuesday.
  • Sequential Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SQBG) shares jumped 36.5% to close at $13.20 on Tuesday after dropping 11% on Monday.
  • 3D Systems Corporation (NYSE: DDD) shares gained 35.2% to settle at $24.03 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 results.
  • HF Foods Group Inc. (NASDAQ: HFFG) surged 32.8% to close at $6.92 after the company swung to a profit in the first quarter.
  • Saga Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGA) rose 29.9% to settle at $27.43. The company, last week, reported Q1 results.
  • FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE: FF) gained 26.7% to close at $14.22 after dropping 15% on Monday.
  • Ferro Corporation (NYSE: FOE) shares climbed 23.9% to close at $21.78 after the company agreed to be acquired by Price International Corporation in a $2.1 billion all-cash transaction. The company also reported upbeat quarterly earnings.
  • China Xiangtai Food Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: PLIN) shares rose 22.7% to close at $0.92.
  • Roblox Corporation (NASDAQ: RBLX) climbed 21.3% to close at $77.65 following Q1 results.
  • ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: SWAV) climbed 17.8% to settle at $158.79 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 sales and also issued strong FY21 sales forecast.
  • Fluidigm Corporation (NASDAQ: FLDM) jumped 17.6% to close at $5.49. Fluidigm, last week, reported worse-than-expected Q1 earnings.
  • Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ: PLUG) gained 17.6% to close at $23.60. The company late Monday provided preliminary Q1 results, guiding gross billings of over $70 million and revenues of $67 million, below estimates.
  • Domtar Corporation (NYSE: UFS) jumped 16.9% to settle at $55.38. Paper Excellence entered into definitive agreement to acquire Domtar for $55 per share in cash.
  • Evolving Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVOL) rose 16.8% to close at $2.37.
  • International Game Technology PLC (NYSE: IGT) gained 16.7% to settle at $20.37 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 results.
  • Coursera, Inc. (NASDAQ: COUR) surged 16.3% to settle at $40.46.
  • American National Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: ANAT) gained 16.1% to close at $142.28. American National is exploring options that could include a sale of the company, Reuters reported.
  • Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: APDN) jumped 14.8% to settle at $6.67 after the company announced it received CLIA certification, enabling high throughput diagnostic COVID-19 testing.
  • Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRCH) gained 14.6% to settle at $14.44 after Stephens & Co. initiated coverage on the stock with an Overweight rating and announced its price target from $27 per share.
  • UiPath Inc. (NYSE: PATH) climbed 14.4% to settle at $74.81.
  • Nemaura Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: NMRD) rose 14.1% to close at $9.05.
  • Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (NYSE: DXF) surged 14.1% to settle at $2.43.
  • Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE: BBW) rose 13.2% to close at $8.90.
  • Image Sensing Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: ISNS) gained 12.4% to close at $7.43.
  • Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADES) gained 12.3% to close at $5.20 after the company announced it initiated a strategic alternatives review. The company also swung to a profit in the first quarter.
  • NortonLifeLock Inc (NASDAQ: NLOK) shares climbed 10.8% to settle at $23.35 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 sales and issued strong FY22 guidance. The company also announced it added $1.5 billion to its buyback.
  • Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVBG) jumped 6.9% to close at $117.84 following strong quarterly results.
  • Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ: SMED) gained 6.9% to close at $16.38.
  • Repay Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: RPAY) gained 4.7% to close at $21.76 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 results.

 

Check out these big penny stock gainers and losers

Losers

  • Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: LRMR) fell 36.3% to settle at $8.36 after the company announced topline data from its Phase 1 multiple ascending dose trial evaluating CTI-1601 as a treatment for Friedreich's Ataxia (FA).
  • Alset EHome International Inc. (NASDAQ: AEI) shares fell 34.4% to close at $4.16 on Tuesday. Alset EHome International priced $32.0 million underwritten public offering of units.
  • Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: RXT) dipped 20.9% to close at $19.01 after the company reported Q1 earnings results and issued FY21 guidance.
  • Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ: RMNI) shares dipped 20.4% to close at $6.13 following weak quarterly sales.
  • Big Rock Partners Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: BRPA) fell 19.9% to settle at $25.60.
  • PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: PMVP) dipped 19.6% to settle at $28.01.
  • The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ: REAL) dropped 19.1% to close at $16.43 after reporting a Q1 loss. BTIG downgraded The RealReal from Buy to Neutral.
  • Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ: NNOX) fell 18.7% to close at $21.30 after the company reported Q1 earnings results.
  • Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: REKR) dropped 17.9% to close at $11.26 after the company reported a wider-than-expected quarterly loss.
  • Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ: BMRA) fell 17.2% to settle at $3.41. Biomerica said its COVID-19 antigen rapid test can be performed with a nasal swab.
  • Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIRX) dropped 16.1% to close at $8.86.
  • CarLotz, Inc. (NASDAQ: LOTZ) shares fell 14.4% to close at $5.57 after reporting weak quarterly earnings.
  • Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ: PHIO) shares declined 14.1% to close at $2.19. The company presented new in vivo data of PH-762.
  • Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVAX) fell 13.9% to settle at $138.18 after the company reported Q1 earnings results. The company said that it is unlikely to seek emergency use authorization for its COVID-19 vaccine candidate in the United States until July at the earliest.
  • Gemini Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: GMTX) tumbled 13.3% to settle at $9.35.
  • American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ: APEI) fell 13.1% to close at $26.48 following Q1 results.
  • StarTek, Inc. (NYSE: SRT) fell 12.7% to close at $6.34 following downbeat quarterly sales.
  • Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE: IPI) tumbled 12.2% to settle at $24.51.
  • Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE: HBI) dipped 12% to close at $19.28 after the company issued weak forecast.
  • Clene Inc. (NASDAQ: CLNN) fell 11.7% to settle at $7.29 after reporting a wider Q1 loss.
  • Condor Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE: CDOR) fell 10.3% to close at $3.76 after the company reported Q1 earnings results.
  • Datasea Inc. (NASDAQ: DTSS) fell 10% to close at $2.98. Datasea rose over 23% on Monday after the company entered into distribution partnership with Jiade Boya Culture Co.
  • PAR Technology Corporation (NYSE: PAR) fell 9% to close at $66.78 after reporting downbeat quarterly sales.
  • Alfi, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALF) fell 8.5% to close at $4.18 after climbing over 23% on Monday.
  • Fluent, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLNT) shares fell 6.8% to close at $2.79 after the company reported Q1 EPS of $0.00, down from $0.05 year over year.
  • Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MARA) fell 6.7% to close at $25.95 after dropping 11% on Monday.
  • Luokung Technology Corp.(NASDAQ: LKCO) fell 6.4% to settle at $1.17. Luokung Technology recently announced its shares will continue to trade in the US on the Nasdaq Stock Exchange.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: Movers From YesterdayNews Penny Stocks Small Cap Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas

