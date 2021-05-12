Economic Data Scheduled For Wednesday
- The MBA's index of mortgage application activity for the latest week is scheduled for release at 7:00 a.m. ET.
- The Consumer Price Index for April will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET. Analysts expect consumer prices rising a monthly 0.2% in April following a 0.6% increase in the previous month.
- Federal Reserve Vice Chair Richard Clarida is set to speak at 9:00 a.m. ET.
- The Energy Information Administration’s weekly report on petroleum inventories is scheduled for release at 10:30 a.m. ET.
- The Atlanta Fed's Business Inflation Expectations survey report for May will be released at 10:45 a.m. ET.
- The U.S. Treasury budget report for April is scheduled for release at 2:00 p.m. ET. Analysts expect Treasury's monthly deficit of $349.0 billion for April versus a deficit of $659.6 billion in March.
- Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta President Raphael Bostic will speak at 1:00 p.m. ET.
- The Treasury is set to auction 10-year notes at 1:00 p.m. ET.
- Philadelphia Fed President Patrick Harker is set to speak at 1:30 p.m. ET.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Economic DataNews Economics Pre-Market Outlook Markets