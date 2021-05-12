 Skip to main content

Is Apple Working On A Nintendo Switch Clone?
Shivdeep Dhaliwal , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
May 12, 2021 4:02am   Comments
Rumors are rife that Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) is working on a hybrid console akin to Nintendo Co Ltd (OTC: NTDOY)-manufactured Switch.

What Happened: The rumors of a Switch-like console have their origins in South Korea — specifically the online forum Clien, Nintendo Life reported Tuesday, citing unconfirmed sources.

The console will reportedly be powered by a new “system-on-a-chip,” which is not a part of either Apple’s A or M-Series of processors.

The chip is likely to exhibit, “enhanced GPU performance and ray tracing support.” Ubisoft Entertainment SA (OTC: UBSFY) (OTC: UBSFF) was one of the companies being consulted on the development, as per Nintendo Life.

The rumor was also shared on Twitter Inc’s (NASDAQ: TWTR) social media platform by Korean tech handle @FrontTron last week.

Why It Matters: Apple-focused publication 9to5Mac on Tuesday said that a Switch-like console from Apple seems “extremely unlikely” in a report.

See Also: Nintendo Updates Switch Firmware So Users Don't Have To Rely On Twitter, Facebook To Transfer Media

The report touched on several facets including the presence of iPod touch that could potentially be refashioned into a larger gaming device as reasons for the tech giant not venturing into hybrid consoles.

In March, it was reported that Qualcomm, Inc (NASDAQ: QCOM) was building a gaming console similar to Nintendo’s Switch, which will run on Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG) subsidiary Google’s Android operating system, as per a Verge report.

Meanwhile, Nintendo itself has plans to upgrade its Switch consoles with larger OLED displays made by Samsung this year in hopes that it will boost holiday sales, according to Bloomberg.

Price Action: Apple shares closed nearly 0.7% lower at $125.91 in Tuesday’s regular trading and fell 0.15% in the after-hours session. On the same day, Nintendo OTC shares closed 1.27% higher at $71.55.

Read Also: Why Analyst Sees AirTags As A $10B Opportunity For Apple

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: Consumer Tech Gaming Consoles iPhone Nintendo SwitchNews Rumors Tech Best of Benzinga

