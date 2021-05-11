 Skip to main content

10 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Hours Session
Tyree Gorges , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
May 11, 2021 5:32pm   Comments
Gainers

  • FuboTV (NYSE: FUBO) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 sales results and issued Q2 and FY21 sales guidance above estimates.
  • Upstart (NASDAQ: UPST) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results and issued Q2 sales guidance above estimates and raised FY21 sales guidance above estimates.
  • Sientra (NASDAQ: SIEN) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 sales results.
  • Ra Medical Systems (AMEX:RMED) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results.
  • CVR Energy (NYSE: CVI) shares are trading higher after the company reported a $492 million special dividend. The company also reported it is interested in renewable fuels and is no longer interested in buying another crude oil refinery.
  • Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ: NERV) shares are trading higher after the company announced results from the 40-week open-label extension of its phase 3 trial of roluperidone for the treatment of negative symptoms of schizophrenia.

Losers

  • Array Technologies (NASDAQ: ARRY) shares are trading lower after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 EPS results. The company also reported it is unable to affirm previously provided guidance for FY21.
  • Axonics (NASDAQ: AXNX) shares are trading lower after the company reported a $150 million common stock offering.
  • Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ: SONM) shares are trading lower after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results.
  • PaySign (NASDAQ: PAYS) shares are trading lower after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results and issued FY21 sales guidance below estimates.

