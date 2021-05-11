Germany's Privacy Watchdog Prohibits Facebook From Collecting WhatsApp User Data For 3 Months: Bloomberg
- Hamburg’s (Germany) privacy authority head, Johannes Caspar, has issued a three-month emergency ban against Facebook Inc’s (NASDAQ: FB) WhatsApp unit, prohibiting it from German user data collection, for WhatsApp’s alleged intransparent, inconsistent, and overly broad new terms, Bloomberg reports.
- Caspar also requested a panel of the European Union data regulators to issue a ruling across the 27-nation bloc.
- A report in April noted Germany’s antitrust regulator Seeking action before the new terms go into effect by May 15th.
- WhatsApp’s latest privacy policy faced global flak, including from the Indian government.
- Facebook’s WhatsApp unit said the regulator’s action is “based on a fundamental misunderstanding.”
- Casper aimed to prevent information misuse for Germany’s upcoming national election in September via the ban.
- Price action: FB shares traded lower by 0.03% at $305.89 on the last check Tuesday.
