SmileDirectClub Debuts Rewards Program For Shareholders

The oral care company SmileDirectClub, Inc.(NASDAQ: SDC) has introduced a special offers rewards program for qualifying investors in the Nashville-headquartered company.

What Happened: In this program, investors who have held a minimum of 100 shares for no less than one month can save 25% on premium oral care products including electric toothbrushes, toothpaste and teeth whitening.

Investors holding a minimum of 250 shares for no less than two months can save $200 on SmileDirectClub aligners for teeth straightening.

Investors holding a minimum of 250 shares more no less than two months are eligible to receive three retainer sets for the price of two. Must have a minimum of 250 shares for no less than two months at time of purchase.

Why It’s Happening: SmileDirectClub shareholders can redeem their rewards by linking their brokerage account to the Stockperks app.

“SmileDirectClub wants to reward our shareholders for their investment and belief in our mission to increase access to affordable, convenient oral care,” said Kyle Wailes, chief financial officer at SmileDirectClub. “We’ve launched special offers for our shareholders through the Stockperks app to encourage investors to join the club and continue to advocate for SmileDirectClub, including our telehealth platform for teeth straightening that offers consumers the ability to get clinically safe and effective treatment without the markup of traditional orthodontics.”

The stock trades around $7.90 a share at publication time.

(Photo by Gerd Altmann / Pixabay.)