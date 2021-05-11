Intel Launches New Mobile Processors Meant For Gaming Laptops: What You Need to Know

Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC) launched a new generation of mobile processors Tuesday as it grapples with a competitive threat from rival Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD).

What Happened: In a worldwide launch, Intel released its 11th generation core processors, codenamed Tiger Lake-H, which is being led by the flagship core i9-11980HK processor.

The H-series processors, according to the company, are an extension of its 11th generation mobile family. It comes with double-digit single-core and multi-core performance improvements, leading gameplay, direct-attached storage and 20 PCIe 4.0 lanes for true enthusiast-level platform bandwidth.

It is based on 10nm SuperFin process technology and can reach speeds of up to 5.0GHz.

"With new 11th Gen Intel Core H-series processors, Intel leverages deep expertise in advanced processor design and PC gaming to bring the world's best gaming laptop processors to gamers around the globe," the company said in a statement.

Intel also introduced new Intel vPro H-series processors, led by eight-core and 16-thread Intel Core i9-11950H and Intel Xeon W-11000 series mobile processors.

Why It's Important: Rival AMD has gained the upper hand in the race toward supremacy, as Intel has fallen back due to its own product missteps and its inability to adapt to the changing dynamics in the chip industry.

Intel's new CEO Pat Gelsinger has underlined the company's commitment toward pursuing a hybrid manufacturing model. For Intel, innovation is key to regaining its lost glory.

At last check Tuesday afternoon, Intel shares were slipping 1.15% to $55.33.

