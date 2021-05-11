 Skip to main content

Tyson Foods: Debt Overview

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 11, 2021 10:04am   Comments
Over the past three months, shares of Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) rose by 18.21%. Before having a look at the importance of debt, let us look at how much debt Tyson Foods has.

Tyson Foods's Debt

According to the Tyson Foods's most recent financial statement as reported on February 11, 2021, total debt is at $11.36 billion, with $10.79 billion in long-term debt and $566.00 million in current debt. Adjusting for $2.41 billion in cash-equivalents, the company has a net debt of $8.95 billion.

Let's define some of the terms we used in the paragraph above. Current debt is the portion of a company's debt which is due within 1 year, while long-term debt is the portion due in more than 1 year. Cash equivalents include cash and any liquid securities with maturity periods of 90 days or less. Total debt equals current debt plus long-term debt minus cash equivalents.

Investors look at the debt-ratio to understand how much financial leverage a company has. Tyson Foods has $35.46 billion in total assets, therefore making the debt-ratio 0.32. As a rule of thumb, a debt-ratio more than one indicates that a considerable portion of debt is funded by assets. A higher debt-ratio can also imply that the company might be putting itself at risk for default, if interest rates were to increase. However, debt-ratios vary widely across different industries. A debt ratio of 25% might be higher for one industry and normal for another.

Why Investors Look At Debt?

Debt is an important factor in the capital structure of a company, and can help it attain growth. Debt usually has a relatively lower financing cost than equity, which makes it an attractive option for executives.

However, interest-payment obligations can have an adverse impact on the cash-flow of the company. Equity owners can keep excess profit, generated from the debt capital, when companies use the debt capital for its business operations.

However, interest-payment obligations can have an adverse impact on the cash-flow of the company. Equity owners can keep excess profit, generated from the debt capital, when companies use the debt capital for its business operations.

 

Tyson Foods's Debt Overview

 

 

